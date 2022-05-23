ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett needs a gradual transition into the starting lineup

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwqtc_0fnTlkh500

Pittsburgh Steelers fans got excited about the upcoming season when the team signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky. He might not be the next Ben Roethlisberger but certainly an upgrade over anyone on the rost.

Then came Kenny Pickett. The talented, athletic rookie from Pitt and now the fans are really excited. Not just about this season but many seasons into the future.

The issue now is when to get Pickett into the starting lineup. Head coach Mike Tomlin has already said Pickett will have a chance to win the starting job but I for one am advocating for a gradual transition. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada wants to use RPO concepts on a regular basis and while Trubisky can run, Pickett is far more athletic. From Week One, Trubisky should see some packages even if he doesn’t start fulltime.

But when should he be on the field as the starter? Personally, I think the schedule lines up perfectly for Pickett to take over in Week 10. A home game against a New Orleans Saints team with its own questions at quarterback and coming off of the bye. Based on the rise Pickett made from 2020 to 2021, I fully expect him to have the offense mastered by that point. Until he does, there’s no benefit to having him on the field full-time over Trubisky.

Let us know in the comments when you think the Steelers should put Pickett into the starting lineup.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett New Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year

Throughout the entire 2022 draft season, scouts labeled Kenny Pickett as the most "NFL ready" among the crop of quarterback prospects that declared. And that impression of Pickett hasn't changed since the Pittsburgh Steelers used their first-round pick on the former Pitt signal-caller. The online sports betting service FanDuel has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Appears To Be Injured

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps will be a bit shorthanded for OTAs this week. That's because James Washington was spotted in a walking boot. At this time, the specifics of Washington's injury are unknown. In an interview with Cowboys Country, however, he said the walking boot is simply a precautionary measure.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Steelers Decide On New GM: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly decided on their next general manager ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The franchise is expected to name vice president Omar Khan to the high-ranking position, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "It was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Cowboys May Have Gotten A Major NFL Draft Steal

The Dallas Cowboys turned some heads when they selected Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tolbert spent four seasons playing wide receiver for South Alabama and put up some pretty solid numbers. He finished his collegiate career with 3,140 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns off...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady has savage trash talk about Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams trades

Tom Brady takes trash talk ahead of “The Match” so seriously that even his own teammate is not safe. Brady and Aaron Rodgers are preparing to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in this year’s installment of Capital One’s “The Match,” which will be held on June 1. In a promo that was released on Tuesday, Brady took shots at Rodgers and Mahomes over their favorite wide receivers being traded this offseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Steelers reportedly name new general manager after long search

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly hired their new general manager, and he was in the organization this whole time. At the end of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers not only began their search to replace quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but also general manager Kevin Colbert. The team revealed that the longtime general manager would stay on until after the NFL Draft. After a lengthy search that included 16 candidates, the Steelers have found their new general manager, and they were in the organization this whole time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Saints Signed A New Tight End On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves. The team waived defensive back Jack Koerner and signed veteran tight end Kahale Warring. "The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed unrestricted free agent TE Kahale Warring and waived DB Jack Koerner," the team said in a statement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Rpo
The Spun

Ravens Announce They've Signed A Veteran Quarterback

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their depth chart this Thursday, signing veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley, a former fifth-round pick out of UCLA, spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he did not play a single snap. Prior to his stint with the Colts, Hundley spent two years with...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

JJ Redick Says 2 Prominent College Football Coaches Have 'Lost Control'

NIL rules have forever changed college sports, so high-profile coaches who ruled the old regime won't necessarily love the new landscape. Unsurprisingly, two of college football's top coaches feel threatened by players gaining empowerment. Clemson's Dabo Swinney called the current NIL system "out of control" in an ESPN interview last month, and Nick Saban is under heavy scrutiny after directly accusing Texas A&M and Jackson State of buying recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Tight End Cut After Tuesday's Signing

It was one tight end in, one tight end out for the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. On the same day they signed Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Cleveland also cut Nick Guggemos. Guggemos spent last season on the Browns' practice squad and had signed a futures deal with the team this offseason. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers didn't tell Mitchell Trubisky they could draft a QB?

Following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers were linked in rumors and reports with multiple potential signal-callers even before they signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky. While it was thought in March that Trubisky would enter the summer...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy