Astros (-200) vs Mariners. The Astros are my favorite play on the board today but we'll play it safe with the moneyline for the sake of the parlay. Justin Verlander hasn't allowed a single run in his last three starts and has a 0.55 ERA in five road outings. The dude is the best pitcher in the American League, and he's won his last five outings by a combined score of 25-5.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO