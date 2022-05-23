ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Basketball Adds Henry Barrera as New Strength and Conditioning Coach

By Originally posted on
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuUx7_0fnTXQqL00

Alabama basketball is bringing in Henry Barrera as its new strength and conditioning coach. The new assistant has not yet been announced by the university but is listed on Alabama’s staff directory. Barrera also announced his move to Alabama on his Instagram account, posting “Pumped to get to work with @alabamambb Roll Tide” on Sunday morning.

Barrera takes over for Mike Snowden, who left Alabama earlier this year to take a job closer to home with his wife and their newborn child.

Barrera joins Alabama from Liberty where he spent the past seven years. He was hired as the Flame’s director of performance for basketball in 2015 and was promoted to director of strength and conditioning for Olympic sports in 2018.

Before joining Liberty, Barrera was a Performance Training Specialist at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., where he was instrumental in designing training content for multiple projects including Jordan Brand’s Terminal 23 in New York and The Hangar in Los Angeles.

Barrera has owned and operated Hoop Diaries, a basketball and performance training company, since 2008.

During his playing days, Barrera played under now-Boise State head coach Leon Rice at Yakima Valley (Wash.) Community College After two seasons, he moved on to Multnomah University in Oregon where holds the program’s all-time steals record with 377. He was named the D-II winner of the Pete Maravich National Player of the Year in 2000.

Barrera’s arrival is part of a busy offseason for Alabama as it returns just five players of last year’s team in Charles Bediako, Nimari Burnett, Noah Gurley, Darius Miles and Jahvon Quinerly.

Alabama will be without three key contributors from last season as J.D. Davison, Keon Ellis and Jaden Shackelford all elected to pursue professional careers this offseason. The Crimson Tide also saw four players announce their transfers to new programs in Keon Amrose-Hylton (SMU), Jusaun Holt (Georgia), Juwan Gary (Nebraska) and James Rojas (Wichita State). Alex Tchikou is also listed in the NCAA transfer portal without a new destination.

Alabama added a pair of incoming transfers in Ohio guard Mark Sears and St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch. The Crimson Tide is also bringing in a five-person signing class including SI99 members in small forward Brandon Miller (No. 11 overall), point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 16), forward Noah Clowney (No. 55) and shooting guard Rylan Griffen (No. 58) as well as highly-rated JUCO forward Nick Pringle.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks fined $50K by NBA for violating team bench rules

After receiving a $25K fine for “bench decorum” infractions during Game 2 of their second round series vs. the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks have been fined $50K for similar infractions during Game 7, with the increased penalty partly based on the prior violation, the league announced. “On...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Timberwolves' Tim Connelly looking to add to front office

After recently signing a five-year, $40M contract that includes a kicker for ownership equity to become the Timberwolves‘ new president of basketball operations, it appears that Tim Connelly is looking to add some co-workers. Sources tell Mike Singer of The Denver Post that Dell Demps and Darrell Arthur might join Connelly in Minnesota.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaverton, AL
State
Ohio State
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Alabama Basketball
Hoops Rumors

Thunder’s Derrick Favors picks up 2022-23 player option

Thunder center Derrick Favors has officially exercised his player option for the 2022-23 season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The move had been expected, with Favors telling reporters after Oklahoma City’s season ended last month that he planned to opt in. The $10.18M option will pay him more next season than he could realistically expect to earn if he turned it down and sought a new contract as a free agent.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hoops Rumors

Cavaliers' Darius Garland discusses thrill of 'playoff experience'

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland set three lofty goals before the start of the season and he achieved them all, he said in an interview with Tyler R. Tynes of GQ. Garland wanted to be a finalist for the Most Improved Player trophy, to be an All-Star and to reach at least the play-in tournament. He finished third in the MIP voting, played in the All-Star Game in Cleveland and got to experience the play-in atmosphere, even though the Cavs lost both of their games.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Maravich
Person
Nick Pringle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multnomah University#Flame#Liberty#Nike World Headquarters#Jordan Brand#The Hangar#Hoop Diaries#Boise State#Community College
Hoops Rumors

Look for Warriors to cool off red-hot Luka and the Mavs

Tuesday's playoff series started strong, and now we have the gift of getting three more beginning tonight, one in the NBA and two in the NHL. Red-hot Luka Doncic and Mavs take on Golden State - Fresh off two big games with its back against the walls, Dallas heads to Golden State to take on a Warriors team that is a heavy favorite to win the Western Conference Finals. During the regular season, Dallas won the series 3-1, but the Warriors haven't been at the level of health they are today. Draymond Green was active for only one of those games, and Luka himself cited the defensive pest as the key for the Warriors. In Game 1 at home, we'll be rolling with the Warriors to cover the -5. Fresh off a 30-point Game 7, look Spencer Dinwiddie's way for your prop bets. His points are set at just 11.5 tonight, and in two games against Golden State this year, Dinwiddie is averaging 20.5 points scored.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Warriors to host 2022 California Classic Summer League

The California Classic Summer League will return for a fourth year in 2022, with the Warriors taking over for the Kings as the event’s host, according to a press release. The California Classic, a four-team Summer League, was launched by the Kings in 2018, and took place again in 2019 and 2021. In each of those three years, it was played at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with the Kings, Warriors, Lakers, and Heat taking part.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hoops Rumors

2022 NBA Draft picks by team

Not only did the Thunder move up in Tuesday’s Draft Lottery to claim this year’s No. 2 overall pick, but they’re also one of just three teams with four picks in the 2022 draft. No team’s 2022 selections are more valuable than Oklahoma City’s — in addition to the second-overall pick, the Thunder control No. 12, No. 30 and No. 34.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hoops Rumors

Celtics' Robert Williams likely to play in Game 4 vs. Heat

Williams, an All-Defensive Second Team selection, missed Game 3 due to knee soreness. His defensive presence was missed as the Miami Heat jumped to a 21-point, first-quarter lead and shot 46.7% from the field for the game in their 109-103 victory at Boston. Williams played only 20 minutes in Boston’s Game 2 win but had 18 points and nine rebounds in Game 1.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley headline All-Rookie First Team

Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner and Jalen Green comprised this year’s All-Rookie First Team, the NBA announced in a press release. Barnes, Cunningham and Mobley were all unanimous selections, receiving the maximum total of 200 points each. Wagner received 183 points, followed by Green with 158. Strangely, one media member left Wagner off their ballot completely, as he received 99-of-100 possible votes.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy