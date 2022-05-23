Alabama Basketball Adds Henry Barrera as New Strength and Conditioning Coach

Alabama basketball is bringing in Henry Barrera as its new strength and conditioning coach. The new assistant has not yet been announced by the university but is listed on Alabama’s staff directory. Barrera also announced his move to Alabama on his Instagram account, posting “Pumped to get to work with @alabamambb Roll Tide” on Sunday morning.

Barrera takes over for Mike Snowden, who left Alabama earlier this year to take a job closer to home with his wife and their newborn child.

Barrera joins Alabama from Liberty where he spent the past seven years. He was hired as the Flame’s director of performance for basketball in 2015 and was promoted to director of strength and conditioning for Olympic sports in 2018.

Before joining Liberty, Barrera was a Performance Training Specialist at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., where he was instrumental in designing training content for multiple projects including Jordan Brand’s Terminal 23 in New York and The Hangar in Los Angeles.

Barrera has owned and operated Hoop Diaries, a basketball and performance training company, since 2008.

During his playing days, Barrera played under now-Boise State head coach Leon Rice at Yakima Valley (Wash.) Community College After two seasons, he moved on to Multnomah University in Oregon where holds the program’s all-time steals record with 377. He was named the D-II winner of the Pete Maravich National Player of the Year in 2000.

Barrera’s arrival is part of a busy offseason for Alabama as it returns just five players of last year’s team in Charles Bediako, Nimari Burnett, Noah Gurley, Darius Miles and Jahvon Quinerly.

Alabama will be without three key contributors from last season as J.D. Davison, Keon Ellis and Jaden Shackelford all elected to pursue professional careers this offseason. The Crimson Tide also saw four players announce their transfers to new programs in Keon Amrose-Hylton (SMU), Jusaun Holt (Georgia), Juwan Gary (Nebraska) and James Rojas (Wichita State). Alex Tchikou is also listed in the NCAA transfer portal without a new destination.

Alabama added a pair of incoming transfers in Ohio guard Mark Sears and St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch. The Crimson Tide is also bringing in a five-person signing class including SI99 members in small forward Brandon Miller (No. 11 overall), point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 16), forward Noah Clowney (No. 55) and shooting guard Rylan Griffen (No. 58) as well as highly-rated JUCO forward Nick Pringle.