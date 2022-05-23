ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

What CB Deane Leonard brings to the Chargers

By Cole Topham
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VEy0_0fnTGJsP00

The Los Angeles Chargers recently inked cornerback Deane Leonard, their seventh-round selection at the 236th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, to a four-year deal worth $3.66 million.

Few players will have a more unconventional route to the pros than Leonard, who began his career with the Calgary Stampeders in his native Canada. He became a first-team All-Canadian in 2019 after notching 22 tackles, eight pass breakups, and four interceptions.

From there, Leonard set his sights on playing college football in the United States and wound up at Ole Miss before the start of fall camp in 2020. This resulted in an uneven junior season with only 14 tackles as Leonard got integrated with the Rebels, but he flashed good ball skills with four breakups.

In 2021, Leonard saw consistent playing time in an Ole Miss system that frequently utilizes six defensive backs to prevent long plays from developing. Leonard started 11 games and racked up 50 tackles (30 of which were solo takedowns) and eight pass breakups.

In a stacked class of premier defensive backs, Leonard’s name struggled to rise to the surface. However, a solid pro day showed promise for the expansion of his skills at the next level. Leonard ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and put up 14 reps in the bench press. His measurements at 6-1 and 194 pounds are a sturdy build to play outside cornerback.

Leonard’s tape demonstrates a dependable coverage piece and asset in the run game. His tackling form and aggressiveness are prominent and does not let ball carriers drag him for extra yards. He wraps up well and rarely whiffs on his approach.

In man coverage, Leonard mirrors routes well and is able to keep pace through breaks and route running nuance. Leonard’s feet are quick and responsive, which allows for an abrupt closing burst to underneath routes. Deeper down the field, Leonard is often able to turn his head to look over his shoulder for the ball to track the trajectory and time his leaps. Leonard’s biggest area of weakness in man is his functional strength in press coverage. His hand strikes barely affect the progress of the route, so receivers can simply power through him to their desired destination.

In zone coverage, Leonard has keen reactions to the developments of the play. He keeps the action in front of him and doesn’t guess about the offense’s plan of attack. Leonard’s eyes can get him in trouble when watching the quarterback, which can lead to some late recoveries. However, Leonard’s athleticism can bail him out of those situations and help reel in the size of throwing windows when they appear.

Ever since Brandon Staley took over, the Chargers have been in the market for athleticism. Leonard, while far from seasoned, has exceptional movement skills and jets to the ball. On top of that, he is a sound tackler and has experience on special teams. However, Leonard can afford to gain a bit of weight and improve his decision-making as well as discipline in coverage.

Ultimately, Staley has found another twitchy defender whose intangible speed and quickness can mask his areas of growth.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The result of Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout, revealed

Colin Kaepernick participated in a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. The workout is undoubtedly the largest stride Kaepernick has made in returning to the NFL. But how did it go? Is Kaepernick the newest face of the franchise, and is Derek Carr’s position as the Raiders starting quarterback still intact?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alabama State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Jets#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Calgary Stampeders#All Canadian#Rebels#Ole Miss
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 linebacker Samuel Omosigho reveals top schools

On Sunday, 2023 linebacker/safety Samuel Omosigho released his top ten schools via Twitter. One of the schools listed was the Auburn Tigers. Other programs that were included are TCU, USC, Oklahoma, SMU, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Florida, and Ole Miss. Omosigho is regarded as a three-star by 247Sports’ recruiting rankings....
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Packers S Henry Black signs with New York Giants

The New York Giants signed former Green Bay Packers safety Henry Black. The addition was officially announced by the team last Wednesday. The Packers originally signed Black as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. He played in 25 games over two seasons in Green Bay but was not retained as an exclusive rights free agent, making him an unrestricted free agent capable of signing with any team.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim uses UNC as example of why NIL is good

The topic of NIL is a hot conversation among college athletics right now with most recently Alabama’s Nick Saban, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders exchanging words in the media. But one coach that thinks athletes being able to profit off name, image and likeness is Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and he is using North Carolina as a prime example. Boeheim was asked about the NIL at the NBA Draft Combine last week in Chicago by Adam Zagoria, and he offered up this interesting answer: “By the NIL, guys at Carolina, guys at Miami, guys at these schools are coming back...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball: Dante Calabria inks high school head coaching job

Former UNC basketball wing Dante Calabria is returning back to his home state for the next step in his professional career. On Wednesday, it was announced that Calabria would be the newest men’s basketball coach at Bethel Park in Pennsylvania. Calabria returns back to the WPIAL basketball league where he starred for Blackhawk back in the early 1990’s and was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2014. Bethel Park moves on from Josh Bears who resigned after last season. Bethel Park went 16-7 overall last year and reached the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. Calabria arrives at Bethel...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys draft pick

On Feb. 11, the Carolina Panthers signed defensive end Joe Jackson to a futures deal. 14 weeks later, his future with the team is now non-existent—at least for now. As announced on Tuesday afternoon, following the second day of voluntary offseason team activities, Jackson was waived by the Panthers. This move leaves Carolina with 89 players on its current roster.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gallagher smashes Notre Dame's hope of commitment

Sometimes you’re the sledgehammer and sometimes you’re the watermelon. Notre Dame was indeed the watermelon as four-star wide receiver and top 100 overall player (247Sports) in the 2023 recruiting class Rodney Gallagher announced he’ll be playing college football at West Virginia. Gallagher chose West Virginia over seven...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys' offseason strategy centered around these two players

The Dallas Cowboys had an offseason plan on offense and executed it to near perfection. The team’s belief in wide receiver Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz provided a blueprint to what the Cowboys were going to do in constructing the offense moving forward. Dallas’ faith in both players will prove to be a wise, or foolish, decision beginning in September.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy