CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.It's hard to see the potential in a place when all you see is trash everywhere. But an abandoned school in Gary, Indiana is being repurposed and neighbors say the change can't come soon enough.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas saw first hand how the garbage keeps piling up: old mattresses, piles of tires, scrap wood."It makes me feel bad."Willis Bowens said he's tired of living down the block from what he calls a dumping ground: The old Edison Middle School."My kids went to school here and it was a nice public school at that time," Bowens...

3 DAYS AGO