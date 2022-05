Ford’s efforts to slash emissions have been well documented over the past couple of years, aside from the $50 billion it will invest in EVs by 2026 as it aims to phase out fossil fuel vehicles by 2040 and become carbon neutral by 2050. The Blue Oval has worked to recycle the majority of its waste at its production facilities, convert them to cleaner solar power, and launched a sustainable financing framework and charging program in California, to name a few. These efforts have earned Ford plenty of critical acclaim, including a 2021 Pollution Prevention Award from the EPA and a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list. Now, Ford has also joined the First Movers Coalition – a global initiative to harness purchasing power and supply chains to create early markets for innovative clean energy technologies.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO