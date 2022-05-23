Toddler Drowns in NY Pool Amid Blazing Weekend Heat

Making the decision to adopt a pet is a big one but when things don't quite go as planned, is returning the animal to the shelter where you adopted a solution?. That's the situation that the folks at the Middletown Humane Society are dealing with today as a cat that was adopted two years ago has been dropped back off at the shelter. According to a post on the Middletown Humane Society Facebook page, "Chestnut" the cat was adopted 2 years ago as a small kitten by a couple from Pine Bush and with no warning was "DUMPED" on Friday to the shelter by what the shelter calls, "his very angry and mean owner".

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO