Toddler Drowns in NY Pool Amid Blazing Weekend Heat

NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New York's Rockland County over the weekend, authorities said Monday, as they investigate what they describe to be a "tragic incident." Clarkstown Police say...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 14

Dawn Marie Odell
3d ago

where was the parents. you sapose to be right there with that child in the pool. WTH 😭

Reply(5)
7
