Toddler Drowns in NY Pool Amid Blazing Weekend Heat

A Dutchess County woman has died following a fall at a popular Greene County hiking trail. The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that a Hopewell Junction woman fell to her death while hiking at the Platte Clove Preserve. In the DEC press release, they explain that Forest Rangers responded to a call back on Sunday, May 22nd at 12:35 pm. When Rangers got on the scene, along with help for the New York State Police, Greene County Paramedics, and Ranger Lieutenant Slade, Rangers "conducted a technical rope recovery after the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Comments / 14