An NYPD officer has been charged with shooting a man who made the mistake of trying to calm him down during an argument at a Brooklyn club, prosecutors said Monday. Larry Valdemar, 37, was charged with attempted murder and assault for the April 18 incident that left a man outside Chloe’s Restaurant & Lounge at Avenue L and East 94th St. in Canarsie with a bullet wound through his triceps. The ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO