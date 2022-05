After a bitter, drawn-out primary race, nine-term congressman Henry Cuellar declared victory early Wednesday morning in a primary runoff against Jessica Cisneros, the immigration lawyer who had challenged him from the left in Texas’s Twenty-eighth congressional district. Cisneros has not conceded, and votes were still being counted on Wednesday. While the Associated Press has not declared a victor, Cuellar leads by a narrow 177 votes with an estimated 99 percent of votes counted. Barring late-breaking results or a recount, Cuellar does seem likely to again represent the Democrats in the November general election in the district, which leans blue and spans from the border city of Laredo all the way north to the San Antonio suburbs.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO