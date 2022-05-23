Class 2A/1A state track: Krieger, Knapp shine as Powder Valley and Enterprise boys teams place second at state championships

Imbler’s Nathan Bingaman leaps into the sandpit during the 1A OSAA State Championships triple jump competition at Hayward Field in Eugene on Saturday, May 22, 2022. Suzanne Collman/Contributed Photo

EUGENE — Numerous local athletes represented Union and Wallowa counties admirably at this weekend’s track and field state championships in Eugene.

Powder Valley senior Kaiden Krieger stole the show in the boys 1A championships, winning three individual titles en route to a second-place team finish for the Badgers.

Enterprise’s Zac Knapp continued his dominant season in distance events, winning the 3,000 and 1,500 during Enterprise’s second-place finish in the boys 2A standings.

At the 1A level, the Powder Valley boys team placed second with 52.5 points, Joseph took third with 49, Cove placed seventh at 25, Imbler finished ninth with 22 points and Elgin placed 36th with two points. On the girls side, Cove placed ninth with 22 points, Imbler finished 11th with 21, Elgin placed 23rd at six points and Powder Valley finished 28th with three points.

In the 2A championships, the Enterprise boys team scored 49 points to take second overall, while Union placed ninth with 27 points. On the girls side, Enterprise placed 13th with 20 points.

Knapp started things off strong on the first day, winning the 3,000 meters with a time of 8 minutes, 40.32 seconds. The senior’s weekend was far from over, with an impressive showing in the 1,500 meters to come on day two.

Union’s Bo Ledbetter finished as runner-up in the 2A boys pole vault, posting a mark of 12 feet, 6 inches.

In the 1A boys 3,000, Joseph’s Bayden Menton placed second overall with a time of 9:01.68. Cove’s Eli Williams, a sophomore, placed fourth in the event with a time of 9:17.03. In the girls race, Cove senior Audrey Garlitz concluded her season with a fifth-place finish with a time of 12:13.96.

Imbler’s Jeremiah Martin placed fifth in the boys shot put, throwing a distance of 40-11. In the girls discus, Imbler’s Jayda Cant placed fourth with a score of 93-5.

Joseph’s Reece Nelson started off a productive weekend with a third-place finish in the high jump with a height of 6 feet. Nelson was back on day one across the field in the long jump, earning bronze with a distance of 19-7.

On day two, Krieger’s three individual state championships highlighted a stellar showing among athletes from Union and Wallowa counties.

Menton got things started in the 1A 1,500 meters, finishing as runner-up with a tie of 4:08.14. Cove’s duo of Eli Williams, third at 4:14, and Taylor Fox, fourth at 4:18.15, finished just behind Menton. In the 2A event, Knapp stole the show and won the race with a time of 4:04.04.

In the 400 meters, local athletes stacked the results sheet. Cove sophomore Autumn Dobbs won the 1A event with a time of 1:02.34. On the boys side, Krieger clocked in at 50.79 to win the race. Powder Valley junior Jackson Chandler (53.4) placed third and Imbler sophomore Clinton Tarvin (53.54) took fifth. In the 2A event, Levi Ortswan came in second at 51.99.

In the 1A 110-meter hurdles, Krieger won his second title of the day with a time of 15.55. Imbler sophomore Trevor Treat finished in fifth, recording a time of 18.02.

Fox earned another top-five finish for Cove in the boys 800 meters, taking fifth place at 2:04.37.

In the 1A triple jump, Nelson won a title for Joseph after leaping 43-7.25. Imbler senior Nathan Bingaman placed third, scoring 42-8.25.

In the 2A 300-meter hurdles, Enterprise freshman Neveah James won the event with a time of 48.34. In the 1A race, Imbler freshman Kiana deLint was the runner-up with a time of 50.86.

The 300-meter hurdles was highlighted by Union County athletes — Krieger won the 1A race with a time of 39.9 to round out a trio of state titles. In the 2A race, Ledbetter earned a state title with a time of 41.69.

Imbler’s 4x400 girls relay team, consisting of entirely freshmen, earned a third-place finish. The team clocked in at 4:30.83 and consisted of JoJo Turner, Mikinah Browne, deLint and Paiten Braseth.

In the 2A boys race, the 4x400 relay team of Andrew Nordtvedt, Weston Wolf, Knapp and Ortswan placed first overall.