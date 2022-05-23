ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

All Dressed in Black? Online Trends See Black Wedding Dresses Surge in Popularity

By Kaylin
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8g8H_0fnS2CW400
Kaylin

Planning a wedding is by far one of the most stressful things, and I have never been the bride. Even thinking about planning a wedding gives me anxiety. There's the venue, the wedding party, the DJ, the reception, and of course...the dress.

White has been the traditional color of wedding dresses, but times are changing and so are the colors. More and more brides are choosing black dresses over white, to go along with the sign of the times.

According to CNN, searches for black wedding dresses on Google kept up with searches for white wedding dresses over the last year. In September and October of 2021, searches for black wedding dresses surpassed white wedding dresses.

The demand for black wedding dresses increased so much that David's Bridal, which only offered the noir colored dress by custom order, will have black dresses in store this fall. Customers can already purchase those black gowns on their website.

The trend is starting to go to celebrity status, with Kourtney Kardashian wearing one in her wedding to Travis Barker in Italy.

Traditionally, wearing white on your wedding day was a sign of purity and innocence. Over the last few years of Covid life, with all the postponed weddings, people decided not to let their taste be defined by this unwritten rule.

Black dresses, according to fashion blogs across the world, symbolize power, class, and sophistication. After all, it's all about the bride and how she wants to feel on her biggest day. I, personally, want to wear a black dress on my future big day. Black is my color, and it looks good on everyone.

Would you ever buck tradition and wear a black wedding dress? Would you be prepared for the potential backlash from your family and friends? I think it might be worth it if you feel like a million dollars. Your wedding. Your rules.

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Love This Maxi Dress for Travel Because It Doesn't Wrinkle — and It's Only $27

In case you haven't noticed, maxi dresses are all the rage right now. These throw-on-and-go frocks are a wardrobe must-have thanks to their versatility and lightweight, comfortable designs that are perfect for the hot summer months ahead. If you're looking to add a new one to your collection, we suggest heading over to Amazon. The online retailer has thousands of fashionable options available but one of the most shopper-loved styles has to be the Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Get TikTok Inspired Heatless Curls For Less Than $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to hairstyling, curls are always a great choice. They look great, are versatile, and give your hair a luscious bounce. However, there is one major issue with the standard heated curling methods-they’re damaging.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Every man in the restaurant got up and surrounded us': Seattle woman corroborates mounting claims against infamous Mykonos restaurant accused of preying on female tourists after her party was forced to pay $1,640 for two dishes, salad and bread

A Seattle woman has come forward to corroborate claims against a Mykonos restaurant owner and his allegedly aggressive and borderline predatory tactics against tourists visiting the Greek island. Cheryl Lamphere, 43, told DailyMail.com that her group of friends were misled, intimidated and scammed into paying $1,640 for food that did...
SEATTLE, WA
Travel + Leisure

People Can't Get Over How Perfectly This Flowy Amazon Dress Fits Them — and It's Just $32

If you ask us, no summer wardrobe is complete without a cute sundress. This is especially true if you're headed on a trip, since the quintessential wardrobe piece can easily be incorporated into any itinerary. Walking tour uniform? Check. Museum 'fit? Yep. Date night look? You get the picture. Plus, the singular piece provides you with an instant outfit sans fuss — all you need is a comfortable pair of sandals or sneakers, plus your favorite accessories, and you're ready to go.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Dresses#Wedding Dresses#The Dress#The Wedding Party#Dj#Cnn#Covid
In Style

Bedazzled French Manicures Are Going to Be Everywhere This Summer

If you've been noticing more and more people wearing French manicures, it's simply because they've made a major comeback. And while some are donning it in its classic form, most people are taking the creative liberties with it. Rainbow arches are in, angular white tips are in, and even ombré...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Sinister twist in mystery disappearance of young woman dressed in denim who vanished on the way to the shops as her Facebook account is suddenly deleted

A fresh twist has emerged in the disappearance of a data scientist who vanished seven months ago as one of her Facebook accounts under the name 'Red Riding Hood' is mysteriously deleted. Kathleen Riethmuller walked into Elephant Backpackers, in the inner Sydney suburb of Woolloomooloo, on October 28 in a...
SCIENCE
In Style

TikTok Star Anna Sitar Went to Cannes in a Sleek White Dress — and Wait Until You See the Back

If you've been dragging your feet when it comes to joining TikTok, here's a bit of motivation to start posting to the app: it could lead you as far as Cannes Film Festival. At least that's the case for Anna Sitar, a popular creator on the platform, who shares snippets of her life and makes humorous videos for her 11.8 million followers. Naturally, the social media sensation has already posted plenty about her trip to the French Riviera, but as she got ready in her hotel room, she managed to snap a few photos exclusively for InStyle, too.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Women of colour ‘changing names, language, hair and clothes to fit in at work’

Women of colour are changing their names, hair and clothes to fit in at work, according to research which found three-quarters have experienced racism.Institutional racism is common across all sectors and in all types of organisation, according to gender equality charity the Fawcett Society and race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust.Their report found that 61% of women of colour said they had changed their language, topics they discuss, hair, food they eat, or their name by “a great deal” or “quite a bit” to fit in at work.This compares with 44% of white women.Black African women were most likely...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KATU.com

Great Products to Help You Love Your Curly Hair

Do you have a love-hate relationship with your hair? Lifestyle contributor Carly Dorogi joined us to share some great products that can help you love those curls!. Innersense Organic Beauty Use code MOMSDEAL15 for 15% off. Denman Brush Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off. John Frieda Available at Walmart and...
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

These $17 Walmart Sandals Are a Dupe For a Much More Expensive Version

Without mentioning a particular shoe brand, I think it's safe to say we're all familiar with a certain sandal *hint hint* featuring a contoured cork footbed. In all honesty, I was never big into the trend until recently, when I spotted a similar style for under-$20 at Walmart. Enter, the double-buckle Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals ($17), with almost exclusively five-star reviews. Curious to see if I'd be into them, I thought, "what the heck," and added the tan colorblock design to my virtual shopping cart. My honest thoughts, ahead.
SHOPPING
theeverygirl.com

11 Wedding Nail Ideas That Aren’t a Traditional French Tip

Wedding season is just around the corner, which can only mean one thing: Brides everywhere are waiting for the day when they can finally put their “Wedding Nail Ideas” Pinterest board to good use. Between all of the close-up photos that the photographer will shoot and each guest wanting to see how your engagement ring pairs with the wedding band you chose, your nails will be getting a lot of attention!
SKIN CARE
Travel + Leisure

The 11 Best White Dresses You Can Shop at Amazon — and They're All Less Than $50

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While fashion rules aren't as strict as they used to be, most people still abide by the tradition of waiting to wear white until Memorial Day. If you're in the market for white dresses, in particular, to wear this summer, whether you're looking for something casual for the beach or a dressier option for dinners and nights out, we have you covered. Consult our guide to some of the best dresses on Amazon that you can add to your cart right now in order to have them in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The list includes mini, midi, and maxi dresses, as well as lace and crochet options, a variety of necklines and sleeve lengths, and more.
SHOPPING
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
52K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy