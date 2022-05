On that point, Armando Salguero of Outkick.com reports that Brown “wants to become the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL”. He adds that the 26-year-old is currently in the process of hiring a new agent, and that the matter of reaching the top of the tackle market (both in terms of annual compensation and guaranteed money) has been brought up at least once during that process.

