Cast members honor Chadwick Boseman on set of ‘Black Panther’ sequel

 4 days ago
The 28-year-old actress Letitia Wright who plays the younger sister of Black Panther, with Marvel choosing to retire Chadwick’s character altogether — stars alongside Lupita Nyong’o and Martin Freeman and explained that the whole cast worked as a “team” to overcome “difficult situations.”....

