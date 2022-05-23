ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers veterans on roster bubble at each position group following 2022 draft

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
The draft provides an influx of new players and talent to each NFL roster. There’s a flipside to the additions: competition rises internally within specific positions, and holdover players are suddenly put on the roster bubble.

The Green Bay Packers made 11 picks during the 2022 draft, creating instant competition across the roster.

Here’s a player or two on the roster bubble at each position group following the draft:

QB: Danny Etling

Danny Etling is shown during Green Bay Packers rookie camp Friday, May 6, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers didn’t make an addition at quarterback during or after the draft, but the team returned its top three from last season and only added Etling to the roster during the offseason, making him the obvious candidate here. He’d have to beat out Kurt Benkert, who was in Green Bay all last year, to be the No. 3 quarterback, either on the roster or practice squad. Jordan Love, now entering Year 3, will be the backup behind four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

RB: Patrick Taylor

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The Packers didn’t take a running back in the draft but did sign Iowa’s Tyler Goodson and Oregon State’s BJ Baylor, so Taylor will have competition for a likely roster spot. Kylin Hill, following last year’s ACL injury, is a strong candidate for the PUP list to start the season, opening the door for one of Taylor, Goodson or Baylor to make the team as the No. 3 running back. Taylor was impressive in the season finale in Detroit, but undrafted running backs live life perpetually on the roster bubble. Goodson has an intriguing skillset as a runner and receiver.

WR: Juwann Winfree/Malik Taylor

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Gone are Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but the arrival of Sammy Watkins, second-round pick Christian Watson, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, seventh-round pick Samori Toure and undrafted free agent Danny Davis will put immediate pressure on Winfree and Taylor. Both have experience in the offense and have played snaps during regular season games in recent years, but neither has a clear path to the 53. Special teams might be the best bet for both, giving Taylor an edge here. Winfree was excellent last spring during the offseason workout program, while Taylor was the NFL’s most productive receiver during the preseason. Both need to take a big step.

TE: Dominique Dafney

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Packers didn’t draft a tight end but did claim Eli Wolf off waivers. This should be a competitive position group during camp, especially with Robert Tonyan likely to be sidelined while he recovers from an ACL injury. Can Dafney carve out a role behind Josiah Deguara and Marcedes Lewis? The Packers like Tyler Davis, and Alize Mack should provide competition for Dafney in the “move tight end” role.

OT: Cole Van Lanen

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers drafted three players with left tackle experience and signed three other offensive linemen in college free agency. Van Lanen, a sixth-round pick in 2021 who spent his rookie season on the practice squad, could provide valuable guard-tackle versatility, but he’ll need to take a big second-year jump to win a roster spot. The Packers may not have Elgton Jenkins to start the 2022 season, potentially providing Van Lanen a pathway to the roster. If Van Lanen isn’t ready for a backup job, the Packers may have to explore adding a veteran.

IOL: Jake Hanson

Green Bay Packers center Jake Hanson (67)

Fourth-round pick Zach Tom can play center, and both Tom and third-round pick Sean Rhyan are likely to provide depth (or a starting option) at guard. Hanson is a 2020 sixth-round pick who is entering Year 3, and the departure of Lucas Patrick in free agency opened up a job inside, but he’ll need to have a great summer. Tom, Michal Menet and undrafted rookie Cole Schneider will all provide competition at center, Hanson’s best position.

DL: Jack Heflin

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

The Packers signed veteran Jarran Reed and then used a first-round pick (Devonte Wyatt) and seventh-round pick (Jonathan Ford) on defensive linemen. Depth here is no longer a problem. Heflin had a strong summer as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and eventually made the 53-man roster, but keeping the spot will be extra difficult in 2022. The Packers have five roster locks along the defensive line, and Heflin may need to beat out Ford for the sixth spot.

OLB: La'Darius Hamilton

The Packers lost Za’Darius Smith but replaced him with fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare. Can Hamilton beat out Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai or Randy Ramsey for a spot? It’d be easy to consider Enagbare and Garvin as roster locks. The fifth spot will be up for grabs, and the Packers could always add a veteran here to stabilize the second group. Undrafted free agent Chauncey Manac is one to watch this summer.

ILB: Ty Summers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

First-round pick Quay Walker will probably push Krys Barnes out of a starting job, but the trickle-down effect will reach backups such as Summers and Isaiah McDuffie, who both need to impress on special teams to stay in Green Bay. Seventh-round pick Tariq Carpenter will likely get a chance to play some linebacker, further complicating the depth chart. Summers, entering his fourth season, must be excellent during OTAs and camp.

CB: Kabion Ento

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ento is going into his fourth year living on the roster bubble in Green Bay, so this will feel familiar. Can he finally break through? The top three at cornerback at solid, but roster spots are available after Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas. Ento will be competing with Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas and Raleigh Texada. It’s now or never time for Ento. He must take another step in coverage and impress on special teams to win a job as the fourth or fifth cornerback on the roster.

S: Vernon Scott

Green Bay Packers safety Vernon Scott (36)

Scott, a 2020 seventh-round pick, was active for only three games last season. His career in Green Bay is at a crossroads. The Packers drafted Tariq Carpenter in the seventh round and added Tre Sterling in college free agency, but the opportunity for Scott to win a job as a top backup at safety is wide open. Shawn Davis and Innis Gaines are roster holdovers who will also get a chance to secure a roster spot.

IN THIS ARTICLE
