ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Suit accuses former Vernon doctor in sex assaults

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTeBB_0fnRVUsL00

Five women are suing a former Vernon pediatrician, alleging he sexually assaulted them when they were patients as children.

Who: Dr. Gerald Schwartz, a retired Vernon pediatrician.

What: A lawsuit filed by five women alleges he sexually assaulted them during physical exams when they were children.

Timeframe: The incidents took place at various times between 1987 and 2005, the lawsuit says.

The women say in the lawsuit that they were patients of Dr. Gerald Schwartz at various times from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s. The lawsuit alleges that Schwartz sexually assaulted the women under the premise of conducting exams of intimate parts of their bodies.

The lawsuit also names Gerald Schwartz’s wife and employee, Carolyn Schwartz.

The Schwartzes’ lawyer, Michael Kopsick, said Friday that “the Schwartzes categorically deny all allegations against them and will defend their professional and personal reputations.”

Gerald Schwartz is retired.

The plaintiffs in the case are Danielle Wilcox, Aftyn Bartholomay, Rachel Kelliher, Julia Sullivan, and Kayla Preston.

The women were Schwartz’s patients at various times between 1987 and 2005 when they ranged in age from infants to 18 years old, they say in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, during visits Schwartz would have them remove all of

their clothing and subject them to gynecologic, rectal, and breast exams, during

which he sexually assaulted them.

“The defendant’s conduct was extreme and outrageous, in that it constituted an intentional sexual assault upon a minor,” the lawsuit says.

As a result the women suffered “extreme trauma, mental anguish, and psychological injuries, which are permanent in nature,” the lawsuit states.

Additionally, their childhood and adolescence was “disrupted and destroyed forever and for all time,” the lawsuit says.

Schwartz intended to cause this emotional distress, or knew or should have known the impact his actions would have, according to the lawsuit.

As to Carolyn Schwartz, the lawsuit accuses her of recklessness and negligence while working as a nurse at the practice. The lawsuit accuses her of failing to supervise and restrain her husband, when she knew or should have known he posed a danger to patients.

Additionally, Carolyn Schwartz failed to warn the plaintiffs or their guardians about her husband or report his abuse to authorities, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also names Starling Physicians, a medical group, and accuses the company of failing to provide a safe environment by allowing Schwartz to abuse patients.

The Schwartzes have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it wasn’t filed in accordance with state statutes.

The motion states that the women’s complaints are not about “overt acts of intentional assault,” but exams “that deviated from the scope of ordinary physician-patient examination”.

To prove the accusations, the plaintiffs would need to show what a typical exam would look like, how the exams would be properly conducted, and when a doctor’s conduct is considered a deviation from the standard of care, according to the motion.

The motion argues that the plaintiffs were required to file with their lawsuit an opinion letter from a similar physician, stating that the defendant’s conduct failed to comply with the standard of care.

The failure to include such a letter means the lawsuit should be dismissed, the motion states.

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Man faces 1-year term for molesting girl a decade ago

A man entered a plea bargain this week and was convicted of the sexual touching of a girl 6 to 8 years old in Manchester a decade or more ago. Christopher J. Christie, now 27, of the Willimantic section of Windham, would have been 15 to 18 years old when the crimes occurred. He is likely to receive a one-year prison sentence in the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain, in which he was convicted of a single count of fourth-degree sexual assault, court records show.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: It’s like a script out of a horror film

Ending abortions for rape victims will open the door to scenarios right out of classic horror movies. A woman, perhaps single, perhaps married, is at home and a rapist breaks into her house. Perhaps he ties up the husband or boyfriend and makes him watch. If this results in the...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Silver alert issued for missing woman in Vernon

VERNON – The Vernon Police Department has issued a silver alert for a woman who has been missing from the town since Sunday. Page Lois is a 65-year-old white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vernon, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Vernon, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Journal Inquirer

Goodwin president must retire in 5 years in loan-fraud settlement

EAST HARTFORD — Goodwin University President Mark Scheinberg has agreed to retire from Goodwin and University of Bridgeport within five years, as part of a settlement with the federal government over allegations of loan fraud, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced Friday. In addition,...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester Community College grads look to the future

MANCHESTER — Graduates of all ages and backgrounds came together to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next with their families and faculty members during Manchester Community College’s commencement ceremony on Thursday. WHAT: 669 graduates of Manchester Community College were awarded their degrees...
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiffs#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Schwartzes
Journal Inquirer

YOUR MANCHESTER: Oh the things people will keep

My wife said, “See Juliet,” as she held up a small white index card with a purple stamp sprawled across it. “Even in 1891, you had to show proof of vaccination,” she told our granddaughter. The card was one of four I found in a dresser that had belonged to my grandmother. This proof of vaccination allowed her to immigrate to the U.S.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

New Haven biotech firm buys building site in Windsor, Bloomfield

A biotech company contemplating a move into Windsor has paid nearly $4.4 million for a roughly 40-acre building site in Windsor’s Great Pond Village mixed-use development. New Haven-based New England Cell Therapeutics bought 2195 Day Hill Road in Windsor and 1600 Blue Hills Ave. in Bloomfield from Winfield Business Park LLC in a deal logged by the towns May 2. Town assessing records from both municipalities show the neighboring, undeveloped properties to have a combined 40.6 acres.
WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bond Commission approves $10M for Silver Lane corridor

HARTFORD — East Hartford will receive millions of dollars to revitalize the Silver Lane corridor, and other area towns, including Ellington and Stafford, are also receiving funding following several approvals by the state Bond Commission today. Commission members approved a $10 million grant to East Hartford to assist with...
ELLINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Journal Inquirer

THEATER AND SHOWS: ‘Doll’s House Part 2’ comes to Vernon

Dionysus Theatre Company will present Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House Part 2” Friday, May 27, through June 5 at Arts Center East, 709 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 general admission, $15 for...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

MEMORIAL DAY: Parades, services to honor those who died

The Memorial Day parade will form at the Andover Elementary School parking lot, 35 School Road, Route 316, on Monday, May 30, at 8:45 a.m. and end at Veterans Monument Park. The Memorial Day parade starts at the Bolton Center School at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, and ends with services on the green at 10:30 a.m.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester Dems seek to fill Education Board vacancy

MANCHESTER — Democrats are looking to fill a vacancy on the Board of Education with the recent resignation of Melanie Stefanovicz. Any Democrat interested in serving on the board should contact Democratic Town Chairman Mike Pohl at 860-983-4804. Candidates will be interviewed by the party Nominating Committee, which will...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Asnuntuck grads lauded for grit and determination

HARTFORD — At 17 years old, Somers resident Cortland Carbone is halfway through college. She finished high school and graduated in January from CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering in Windsor. GRADUATES: 162 graduates received associate degrees and 189 non-credit students received certificates. SPEAKERS: Michelle Coach, CEO; Terrence Cheng,...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

MCC graduates

These students from north-central Connecticut towns graduated from Manchester Community College on Thursday:. Andover: Amanda Pedro, Christina Provencher, Derek White. Bolton: Steven Buckner, Miles Garrison, Laury Mathews, Nicholas VanDine. Coventry: Nesrin Akkus, Emily Cote, Molly Finnegan, Jesse Gillett, Nicholas Hirth, Kyle Madsen, Paige Racicot, Zachary Shroyer. East Hartford: Damilola Adekunbi,...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

ECSU professor honored with CSCU Teaching Excellence Award

Assistant professor of sociology at Eastern Connecticut State University, Nicholas Simon, of Glastonbury, received the Board of Regents of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System’s 2022 Excellence in Teaching Award Tuesday. The Board of Regents (BOR), which governs the 17 Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU), grants awards...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
438
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy