Suit accuses former Vernon doctor in sex assaults

Five women are suing a former Vernon pediatrician, alleging he sexually assaulted them when they were patients as children.

Who: Dr. Gerald Schwartz, a retired Vernon pediatrician.

What: A lawsuit filed by five women alleges he sexually assaulted them during physical exams when they were children.

Timeframe: The incidents took place at various times between 1987 and 2005, the lawsuit says.

The women say in the lawsuit that they were patients of Dr. Gerald Schwartz at various times from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s. The lawsuit alleges that Schwartz sexually assaulted the women under the premise of conducting exams of intimate parts of their bodies.

The lawsuit also names Gerald Schwartz’s wife and employee, Carolyn Schwartz.

The Schwartzes’ lawyer, Michael Kopsick, said Friday that “the Schwartzes categorically deny all allegations against them and will defend their professional and personal reputations.”

Gerald Schwartz is retired.

The plaintiffs in the case are Danielle Wilcox, Aftyn Bartholomay, Rachel Kelliher, Julia Sullivan, and Kayla Preston.

The women were Schwartz’s patients at various times between 1987 and 2005 when they ranged in age from infants to 18 years old, they say in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, during visits Schwartz would have them remove all of

their clothing and subject them to gynecologic, rectal, and breast exams, during

which he sexually assaulted them.

“The defendant’s conduct was extreme and outrageous, in that it constituted an intentional sexual assault upon a minor,” the lawsuit says.

As a result the women suffered “extreme trauma, mental anguish, and psychological injuries, which are permanent in nature,” the lawsuit states.

Additionally, their childhood and adolescence was “disrupted and destroyed forever and for all time,” the lawsuit says.

Schwartz intended to cause this emotional distress, or knew or should have known the impact his actions would have, according to the lawsuit.

As to Carolyn Schwartz, the lawsuit accuses her of recklessness and negligence while working as a nurse at the practice. The lawsuit accuses her of failing to supervise and restrain her husband, when she knew or should have known he posed a danger to patients.

Additionally, Carolyn Schwartz failed to warn the plaintiffs or their guardians about her husband or report his abuse to authorities, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also names Starling Physicians, a medical group, and accuses the company of failing to provide a safe environment by allowing Schwartz to abuse patients.

The Schwartzes have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it wasn’t filed in accordance with state statutes.

The motion states that the women’s complaints are not about “overt acts of intentional assault,” but exams “that deviated from the scope of ordinary physician-patient examination”.

To prove the accusations, the plaintiffs would need to show what a typical exam would look like, how the exams would be properly conducted, and when a doctor’s conduct is considered a deviation from the standard of care, according to the motion.

The motion argues that the plaintiffs were required to file with their lawsuit an opinion letter from a similar physician, stating that the defendant’s conduct failed to comply with the standard of care.

The failure to include such a letter means the lawsuit should be dismissed, the motion states.