Clark County is seeking volunteers for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 12th , 13th, and 14th. If you are interested, go to wifarmtechdays.org and click on the “VOLUNTEER Information” button. You will be taken to the volunteer page where you can click on the area you would like to help with, then pick the day or days and times you can help.

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO