Fans Think Kim Kardashian May Have Sneakily Erased A Reference To Kanye West In Her Tribute To Pete Davidson After His Final Appearance On “Saturday Night Live”

Kim Kardashian is supporting Pete Davidson as he takes on his next chapter. The reality star shared a collage of her beau via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, hours after Davidson made his final appearance on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. “Hello, Colin [Jost] and [Michael] Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye [West],” Davidson, 28, said during the show’s “Weekend Update,” referencing his 41-year-old girlfriend’s ex-husband, 44. “I never imagined this would be my life.” The comedian then reminisced over what it was like joining “SNL” in 2014 when he was just 20 years old. “Look at me...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO