I remember when I was a little kid, my sister took me to the old Buffalo Drive-In. The Buffalo Drive-In was in Cheektowaga, near the 33 off Harlem Road. The Buffalo Drive-In only had a fence to keep people out, but I remember kids would jump the fence to try and see a movie on the big screen. I couldn't even tell you what movie we saw, but I remember loving being there.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO