ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Pirates shut out Bears, reach 1A regional championship for second straight year

By By David Gough The Daily Advance
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTdJa_0fnRFiiH00

HERTFORD — Perquimans star hurler Tanner Thach was dealing with a little dehydration Friday night in the Pirates’ 1A NCHSAA fourth-round playoff game against Chatham Central, but you wouldn’t have know it by watching him pitch.

With temperatures hovering in the 90s at the start of the game, the fact Thach was dealing with dehydration throughout wouldn’t become known until after the game. By then, Thach had blanked Chatham for six innings to lead the No. 1 seed in the east to a 7-0 win.

Friday was Thach’s second start of the postseason in which the lefty has yet to allow a run in 13 total innings of work.

“I think the heat might’ve gotten to me a little bit, but that’s no excuse,” Thach said after the game. “Still wanted the ball, still wanted to hit. Just thankful to be able to play where it wasn’t bad enough to have to sit out.”

Thach got off to an inauspicious start. The very first pitch he delivered against the No. 21 Chatham Central Bears (14-11) hit left-handed batter Hasten Paige in the back.

After allowing the baserunner, Thach said he decided to just to focus on the strike zone, and that he did.

The UNC Wilmington commit bounced back quickly and began flirting with a no-hitter against a Bears team that had scored at least 11 runs in each of the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Travis Crissman ended a string of 12 straight Bears retired when he opened the top of the fifth with a soft grounder that made its way to center field. it was the only hit Thach gave up in his six innings of work.

Thach struck out 10 batters total and walked no one as he worked quickly through the Chatham Central lineup.

“All year, man,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said. “He’s special to watch. He gets up there, toes the rubber and gets after it.”

Thach received run support early from the Pirates’ offense with a couple runs coming home in the first.

Colby Brown led off with a double into left-center, moved over to third on a Thach groundout to second and Macon Winslow hit a line drive triple into the right-center gap to bring Brown home for a 1-0 lead.

Jett Winslow followed with a loop single to left to bring home the other Winslow as the Pirates (27-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Bears starter Zane Overman.

Perquimans tacked on an extra run in the third after Jett Winslow led off with a roped single into left that was misplayed and brought him to second.

Jakob Meads reached first successfully on an infield hit, Jackson Russell sacrifice bunted the two runners into scoring position and Eli Gregory bounced a ball to shortstop to score Winslow and make it 3-0.

Gregory reached first on the play to set up runners on the corners with one out, but Perquimans didn’t score again in the inning.

In the fifth inning, it was Trenton Sawyer who came up big for extra insurance against Chatham Central.

With two outs and runners on first and second, Sawyer launched a line drive to the left-center field fence that plated both Jett Winslow and Russell for a 5-0 Pirates’ lead.

It was a big hit for the team in the grand scheme of the game and a big hit for Sawyer, who had been slumping with just one hit in 12 at-bats during the postseason prior to Friday’s fifth inning.

“That at-bat doesn’t happen if he takes that frustration with him to the plate,” Roberson said. “He stepped in there, fresh, new mind, and just stepped in there and had a great at-bat and was huge for us. Huge, huge situation.”

Macon Winslow and Meads both added one-run singles in the next inning to extend the lead to seven runs.

Bases were loaded with one out later in the sixth inning as Perquimans was closing in on winning via mercy rule, but Gregory’s line drive was snagged by a diving second baseman Crissman, who proceeded to fire to second for a force out and an abrupt double play to end the inning.

Sawyer pitched the final inning of the game as he retired three straight batters after giving up two hits to begin the frame.

The shutout victory was the third straight this postseason for the Pirates. They’ve only given up two runs and that was against Jones in the first round.

Perquimans now heads to the 1A east regional championship for the second consecutive year as they get closer to their goal of repeating as state champions.

It will be a different regional championship experience this time around for the Pirates as it will be a best-of-three series. Last season, the regional championship had been changed to single elimination.

“I think you approach it just like we do earlier in the year when we have three-game weeks,” Roberson said. “We’ll watch pitch count like we’ve always done and just try to keep our guys available and put ourselves in the best position possible to compete.”

The series was schedule to get underway Tuesday for Perquimans at home against No. 3 Bear Grass Charter. The Bears (20-5) defeated No. 11 East Columbus 11-3 in the fourth round.

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Christopher W. Ward of Elizabeth City, May 24

Christopher Wade Ward, 34, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 20, 1987 to William Fletcher Lewis and Tammy Lynn Cooper Ward and was raised by his mother and adoptive father, David Ward. He worked as a security guard and loved working out at Planet Fitness. Chris was an avid body builder and planned to open his own gym.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

James S. Sawyer of Camden, May 21

James Sheldon Sawyer, age 80, of Camden, NC died on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Peak Resources in Nags Head, NC. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on November 30, 1941 to the late Millard Kresler Sawyer and Blanche Hales Sawyer, he was married to Nancy Tarkenton Sawyer for sixty years. Mr. Sawyer worked for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a Planner/Estimator for 35 years. After retirement, he worked for the local Ace Hardware. He was also in charge of maintenance at Corinth Baptist Church.
CAMDEN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perquimans County, NC
City
Hertford, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Mccann Frederick P from Daly Mark S Ttee/029593035—Lot 35 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 2/$975,000/Improved Residential. Ohana JLDMMS LLC from Reilly David Charles Ttee/027818000—Lot 51 Kinnakeet Shrs/$825,000/Improved Residential. Lynch Dewey Allen III from Island Creek Partners/014359070—Lot 7-1 Island Creek/$480,000/Improved Residential. Klaessig Karl from Schonk Peter M Ttee/013835000—Lot 207 Sec...
DARE COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Brittney Blount

Washington County native Brittney Faye Blount is passionate about mental health and is dedicating her life to helping others get the resources they need to put their best foot forward. Blount graduated from Plymouth High School in 2009 and afterwards she attended Elizabeth City State University where she pursued a...
PLYMOUTH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Unc
outerbanksvoice.com

William Kenneth Harford of Elizabeth City, May 21

William Kenneth Harford, age 5, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Born in Wilmington, NC to William Vernon Harford, Jr. and Michelle Leigh Wells, he was raised by his Grandmom and PopPop, Tammy Brooke and David Giddens. A wonderful, loving child who enjoyed fishing with his “PopPop” and when his Grandma bounced him on her knee, he was remarkably close to his brother, Russell. They enjoyed camping and golf cart rides.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
ednc.org

Rocky Mount is on the verge of a school district demerger. What does that mean?

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners is meeting with the Edgecombe County Board of Education to discuss a potential county-line demerger of the County school system. If approved, the demerger would send approximately 1,600 to 1,700 students living on the Edgecombe County side of Rocky Mount from Nash County Public Schools to Edgecombe County Public Schools.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Schools Supt. John Farrelly to retire in 2023

Announces decision in May 25 letter to school families. In a letter emailed to Dare County Schools families on the afternoon of May 25, Dare County Schools Superintendent John Farrelly announced that he will be retiring from that position and from the public school system on June 30, 2023, following the next school year.
DARE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Como native relives slice of important history

AHOSKIE – A Hertford County native whose involvement in the integration of public schools in Durham is now the subject of a movie will return to his roots next month to share details of his life’s work. Bill Riddick was born in the 1930’s and grew up in...
COMO, NC
WAVY News 10

Unoccupied home catches fire in Kempsville area of VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after an unoccupied home in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach caught fire early Wednesday morning. The flames were so intense that firefighters had to use a ladder truck for an aerial attack. VBFD officials say it broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 5000 block […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
45
Followers
149
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy