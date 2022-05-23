Pirates shut out Bears, reach 1A regional championship for second straight year

HERTFORD — Perquimans star hurler Tanner Thach was dealing with a little dehydration Friday night in the Pirates’ 1A NCHSAA fourth-round playoff game against Chatham Central, but you wouldn’t have know it by watching him pitch.

With temperatures hovering in the 90s at the start of the game, the fact Thach was dealing with dehydration throughout wouldn’t become known until after the game. By then, Thach had blanked Chatham for six innings to lead the No. 1 seed in the east to a 7-0 win.

Friday was Thach’s second start of the postseason in which the lefty has yet to allow a run in 13 total innings of work.

“I think the heat might’ve gotten to me a little bit, but that’s no excuse,” Thach said after the game. “Still wanted the ball, still wanted to hit. Just thankful to be able to play where it wasn’t bad enough to have to sit out.”

Thach got off to an inauspicious start. The very first pitch he delivered against the No. 21 Chatham Central Bears (14-11) hit left-handed batter Hasten Paige in the back.

After allowing the baserunner, Thach said he decided to just to focus on the strike zone, and that he did.

The UNC Wilmington commit bounced back quickly and began flirting with a no-hitter against a Bears team that had scored at least 11 runs in each of the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Travis Crissman ended a string of 12 straight Bears retired when he opened the top of the fifth with a soft grounder that made its way to center field. it was the only hit Thach gave up in his six innings of work.

Thach struck out 10 batters total and walked no one as he worked quickly through the Chatham Central lineup.

“All year, man,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said. “He’s special to watch. He gets up there, toes the rubber and gets after it.”

Thach received run support early from the Pirates’ offense with a couple runs coming home in the first.

Colby Brown led off with a double into left-center, moved over to third on a Thach groundout to second and Macon Winslow hit a line drive triple into the right-center gap to bring Brown home for a 1-0 lead.

Jett Winslow followed with a loop single to left to bring home the other Winslow as the Pirates (27-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Bears starter Zane Overman.

Perquimans tacked on an extra run in the third after Jett Winslow led off with a roped single into left that was misplayed and brought him to second.

Jakob Meads reached first successfully on an infield hit, Jackson Russell sacrifice bunted the two runners into scoring position and Eli Gregory bounced a ball to shortstop to score Winslow and make it 3-0.

Gregory reached first on the play to set up runners on the corners with one out, but Perquimans didn’t score again in the inning.

In the fifth inning, it was Trenton Sawyer who came up big for extra insurance against Chatham Central.

With two outs and runners on first and second, Sawyer launched a line drive to the left-center field fence that plated both Jett Winslow and Russell for a 5-0 Pirates’ lead.

It was a big hit for the team in the grand scheme of the game and a big hit for Sawyer, who had been slumping with just one hit in 12 at-bats during the postseason prior to Friday’s fifth inning.

“That at-bat doesn’t happen if he takes that frustration with him to the plate,” Roberson said. “He stepped in there, fresh, new mind, and just stepped in there and had a great at-bat and was huge for us. Huge, huge situation.”

Macon Winslow and Meads both added one-run singles in the next inning to extend the lead to seven runs.

Bases were loaded with one out later in the sixth inning as Perquimans was closing in on winning via mercy rule, but Gregory’s line drive was snagged by a diving second baseman Crissman, who proceeded to fire to second for a force out and an abrupt double play to end the inning.

Sawyer pitched the final inning of the game as he retired three straight batters after giving up two hits to begin the frame.

The shutout victory was the third straight this postseason for the Pirates. They’ve only given up two runs and that was against Jones in the first round.

Perquimans now heads to the 1A east regional championship for the second consecutive year as they get closer to their goal of repeating as state champions.

It will be a different regional championship experience this time around for the Pirates as it will be a best-of-three series. Last season, the regional championship had been changed to single elimination.

“I think you approach it just like we do earlier in the year when we have three-game weeks,” Roberson said. “We’ll watch pitch count like we’ve always done and just try to keep our guys available and put ourselves in the best position possible to compete.”

The series was schedule to get underway Tuesday for Perquimans at home against No. 3 Bear Grass Charter. The Bears (20-5) defeated No. 11 East Columbus 11-3 in the fourth round.