Cryptopolitan announces NestFi as guest project for upcoming Web3 Masterminds event

By Ibiam Wayas
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptopolitan is glad to announce NestFi, a gamified crypto investment platform, as the guest project for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live event. The session will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 25th May, at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels. NestFi will be represented...

www.cryptopolitan.com

hackernoon.com

Like, Share and Earn! The Future of Social Media in Web3

There are a lot of doubts regarding modern social networks that are gathering personal private data and making monetisation these days. Anonymous social networks like Anon bring together virtual identities and erase concepts such as financial status, sex orientation, age or skin color. Users on Anon, for example, don’t care about different distinctive features of human being. It is very important to support the bright side of anonymity, that is a core Anon’s business value.
INTERNET
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Smplrspace Secures Pre-seed Fundraise of US$600,000 With Digital Floor Plan Solution for Building Operations

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smplrspace Pte Ltd (Smplrspace), the floor plan platform for app builders, announced today the closing of a pre-seed fundraise of US$600,000 that includes angel investors such as Sam Marks (Coworker) and an AngelCentral syndicate led by Sam Gibb (Resolution Ventures) with participation from Shao Ning Huang (Chief Angel, Angelcentral).
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

31 Social Networks Built around Blockchain Technology

In a previous post titled “The Evolution of Social Media,” I took a trip through some of the historical highlights of social media beginning in the 1990s and touched on some of the current social media projects involving blockchains. What I didn’t do in that post is give a comprehensive list of blockchain-based social media websites that are currently, or soon to be, operating. That’s what today’s post is.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aditi Sharma
yankodesign.com

Crowdfunding – The not-so-secret tool that can help a designer unlock their true potential

Everyone talks about portfolios, skill-building, certificates, master’s degrees, and internships, but nobody talks about the most readily available tool that provides the most effective crash course in product design and development. Crowdfunding is slowly and steadily becoming a brilliant way to test your ideas, refine them based on consumer interest and feedback, and actually translate concepts to products. Nothing helps you hone your design, marketing, and entrepreneurial skills than actually taking your idea directly to the public and gauging their interest.
MARKETING
Digiday

Marketers are elevating campaigns with customer-centric creative

Brands are always looking for their next big creative idea, the creative that will inspire customers, and potential ones, to choose their brand. Often brand leaders rely on insight from past campaigns to plan for future ones. According to Heather Kehrberg, director of global creative success at Amazon Ads, “While past campaign insights are helpful and they should be considered, they can also be quite limiting for advertisers in terms of preventing them from trying something different that may reach a new set of customers.”
ECONOMY
#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Technology#Forward Protocol#Nft#Defi Gamification Ai#Social Tokens
TechCrunch

Customer support management platform Assembled lands $51M

The pandemic placed an outsized burden on customer support organizations, which were faced both with increasing customer requests and work-from-home challenges. According to a 2021 survey by tech vendor Replicant — who has a horse in the race, granted — 71% of people believe it’s harder to reach a real person now than it was during the beginning of the pandemic. There’s likely truth to that — the average annual turnover rate for U.S. contact center agents now stands at 30% to 45%, The Quality Assurance and Training Connection reports.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

4 Ways to Improve Press and Media Coverage for Your Business

The internet is full of articles and guides on how to start a business and get it off the ground. These resources will tell you about the importance of creating a brand, disrupting your industry, using social media to interact with customers, and finding top talent. However, there is a key component that most of them seem to forget: How to improve press and media coverage.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Neobanks must address customer service issues to appease their growing client base

Neobanks must shift their focus from adding new customers and products to meeting increasing customer service needs, according to American Banker. Less than half (47%) of 3,400 neobank customers surveyed by J.D. Power felt it was convenient to reach a customer service representative. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Primitives wants to turn your crypto wallet into a social network

DJ Gabeau, one of Snapchat Stories’ earliest engineers and founder of web3 social network Primitives, told TechCrunch that he thinks NFTs can be a genuinely enjoyable way for people to connect with one another digitally and make memories. Still, Gabeau acknowledged that most NFTs are too expensive, complicated or scammy to appeal to a broad audience today.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Report: Substack, the highly hyped newsletter platform, has ditched plans for a Series C

Substack, the five-year-old newsletter platform that has aggressively positioned itself as a disruptive force in media, has abandoned efforts to raise a Series C round, the New York Times is reporting today. According to its sources, Substack held discussions with potential investors in recent months about raising $75 million to $100 million at a valuation of between $750 million and $1 billion.
BUSINESS
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Get to know visual podcast channel Fav: On Air

Are you the perpetually curious type? Or maybe you’re looking for ways to stimulate your brain and become the best version of yourself?. Well, you may want to check out Fav: On Air, a new visual podcast channel looking to inspire and empower by keeping the conversation going. The show’s tagline says it all – “Don’t stop your growth (ever).”
INSTAGRAM
TechCrunch

Twitter rebrands its media website to focus on creators with a new ‘Create’ hub

Creators can access resources on the website by industry, including sports, gaming, news, podcasters, writers and more. Twitter says that by breaking down resources by categories, creators will be able to easily find content that is tailored to them. The website also includes guides for creators based on their goal on Twitter, such as earning money, engaging with their audience or further developing their brand.
INTERNET
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

VIANAI Systems Introduces First Revenue Science Platform for the Enterprise

Vianai Accelerates Causal Data Science Solutions with Acquisition of Dealtale, to Create New AI-Powered Category for Reimagining Customer Engagement. PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianai Systems ("Vian"), the human-centered AI platform and products company, today launched the Dealtale Revenue Science Platform, bringing Vian's causal data science solutions together with Dealtale's no-code data platform, to establish a new category called Revenue Science. Revenue Science looks deeper than traditional machine learning solutions to not only forecast revenue, but reveal how marketing, sales and product activities actually drive sales. The platform places these capabilities directly in the hands of business professionals, without the need for data science, engineering or IT expertise. This unprecedented time-to-value enables companies across a wide spectrum of data maturity levels to immediately start taking advantage of sophisticated AI techniques, without the cost, technical or resource barriers.
SOFTWARE

