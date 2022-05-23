Cryptopolitan announces NestFi as guest project for upcoming Web3 Masterminds event

Vianai Accelerates Causal Data Science Solutions with Acquisition of Dealtale, to Create New AI-Powered Category for Reimagining Customer Engagement. PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianai Systems ("Vian"), the human-centered AI platform and products company, today launched the Dealtale Revenue Science Platform, bringing Vian's causal data science solutions together with Dealtale's no-code data platform, to establish a new category called Revenue Science. Revenue Science looks deeper than traditional machine learning solutions to not only forecast revenue, but reveal how marketing, sales and product activities actually drive sales. The platform places these capabilities directly in the hands of business professionals, without the need for data science, engineering or IT expertise. This unprecedented time-to-value enables companies across a wide spectrum of data maturity levels to immediately start taking advantage of sophisticated AI techniques, without the cost, technical or resource barriers.
