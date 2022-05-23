David Buetow

Earl E. Pint, age 79 of Jordan, entered eternal peace on Friday, May 20, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 9:30-11AM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning 11AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 Broadway Street E., Jordan. Earl will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with Father Neil Bakker presiding.

