Ideas of the future have always consisted of flying cars and time machines, but we are well into 2022 and instead, have experienced supply chain shortages and economic slowdowns. The International Monetary Fund wrote in its latest World Economic Report that global growth is expected to decrease to 4.4% from the 4.9% that was originally projected for 2022 in its October report. Additionally, this decrease, which is in part due to supply shortages and COVID-19-related disruptions, is supposed to continue into 2023 with global growth expected to slow to 3.8%.

