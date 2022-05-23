ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Goff Supports Christen Harper at SI Swimsuit Launch Party

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago

Jared Goff appeared at the SI Swimsuit launch party over the weekend.

The Detroit Lions are set to participate in organized team activities this week ahead of mandatory minicamp that takes place next month.

With a slight break in the action, quarterback Jared Goff flew down to Florida to support his model girlfriend, Christen Harper, at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party.

The two-day event took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

While at the party, Goff and Harper were photographed with Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek.

“It took a long time to fully love my body for all that it is, but I am standing here today happier and more confident than ever," Harper wrote back in October of 2020. "I want to inspire other women to feel the same way and to treat their body the way they would a best friend…love her, respect her and ultimately believe in her.”

