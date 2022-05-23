ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: The Notorious B.I.G.'s Son Performs His Late Father's Hit Song

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

New York City celebrated the life of The Notorious B.I.G. all weekend long. On the night of Biggie's 50th birthday, his son, CJ Wallace, hit the stage to perform one of his late father's hit songs.

On Friday night, May 20, the Brooklyn native's son and other major artists associated to his father's life and career attended the 2nd Annual Biggie Dinner Gala at Guastavino’s in New York City. The event, which was hosted by Lil' Kim and presented by Lexus and Pepsi, allowed Biggie's close friends and family honor the life of the Bad Boy Records rapper, who had just released a new song just hours before. During the gala, CJ Wallace snatched up the mic to perform his dad's hit "One More Chance (Remix)" with help from a live band.

“I know he would be proud,” Wallace told Billboard . “He’s getting all his wishes up there, and everything that I’ve ever dreamed of has been obtainable for me. All of my aspirations are coming to fruition.”

Other notable guests including the Queen Bee herself Lil' Kim , Junior M.A.F.I.A's Lil' Cease , Biggie's daughter T'yanna Wallace, Mobb Deep's Havoc, journalist Sway Calloway, Fat Joe , Smif-N-Wessun and plenty more. Fat Joe, Lil' Cease and others also hit the stage during Lil' Kim's special set.

The gala was just one of many celebrations held for the late Biggie Smalls. On Thursday, May 19, Mayor Eric Adams formally declared that May 21 was "BIG Day" New York City. CJ Wallace was on site to accept the honor. The following day, the Empire State Building held a ceremony to recognize Biggie's birthday with a touching speech from his mother Voletta Wallace before a rare light show went down at the top of the building. On the day of the late rapper's birthday, the MTA released a special edition MetroCard that had Biggie's face on it and was only available at three stops near his old neighborhood in Bed-Stuy.

You can watch Voletta Wallace's speech as well as more footage from the 2nd annual Biggie Dinner Gala below.

Deneen M. Washington
4d ago

That's Great News HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN BIG SMALL RIP WHAT A CELEBRATION GOD BLESS THIS FAMILY 🎉🎉🎉🥂🥂🍾🍾🎂🎂🎂🎂🎈🎈🎈🎈

Shante Toure
3d ago

everything they did for BIG was amazing and beautiful Brooklyn miss him so much we all miss him so much BIG forever 💙💙💙💙💙💙💯💯💯💯💯🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

