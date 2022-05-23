ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Possible record warmth on tap this week for Tahoe

By Staff Report
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Record high temperatures are possible this week at Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting mostly sunny skies this week with temps ramping up...

www.tahoedailytribune.com

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cooler temps, wind, possible rain on tap for holiday weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Following above normal seasonal temperatures on Thursday, the Lake Tahoe Basin will have cooler, windy conditions, with possible rain and snow showers, later this week and into the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a lake wind advisory that goes into...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Safety first when recreating on holiday weekend at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Memorial Day weekend, people will be traveling in droves to Lake Tahoe for the unofficial beginning of summer. Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember U.S. military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. It’s also a time to get away for a long weekend.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Historic fight: Tahoe Keys battles invasive weeds with herbicides

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — History was made this week as scientists and agency leaders gathered in the Tahoe Keys at Lake Tahoe to watch the application of herbicides as part of a massive effort to knock back aquatic invasive species. Herbicides were applied to three sites within the...
ANIMALS
City
Reno, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Non-motorized watercraft can spread invasive species into Lake Tahoe

As summer in the Tahoe Basin begins to ramp up, boating does as well. Most boaters know their vessel needs to be inspected at a watercraft inspection station prior to launching. The Clean, Drain, and Dry protocol is universally seen and understood throughout the region. The process ensures that no new aquatic invasive species are introduced to the lake — and none have since inspections began in 2008.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Inaugural Big Blue Music & Brews Festival kicks off Friday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The largest 3-day festival ever held in South Lake Tahoe starts Friday and will end late Sunday night. The inaugural free Big Blue Music & Brews Festival features about 50 artists spread across 17 venues from the downtown corridor at Heavenly Village through the south end of South Lake Tahoe at Camp Richardson.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Northern California

When you think of Northern California, do you picture waterfalls? If not, you should! With its rocky peaks and sandy shores, the coast of Northern California feels like nothing else on earth. There are many waterfalls in Northern California, stretching from Yosemite to the Oregon border. Whether you’re looking for...
TRAVEL
#Boating
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Yacht seized by US Marshals up for auction at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The United State Marshals Service is auctioning off the Sierra Rose, an 85-foot yacht docked at South Lake Tahoe, that it previously seized. Apple Auctioneering Co. will be conducting an online-only auction on behalf of the US Marshals Service starting Tuesday, May 31, and lasting through 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Paradise Post

Wildfire map: Evacuations in California’s red flag zone

Three wildfires ignited Tuesday morning in the north end of California’s Central Valley, part of a swath of the state that is under a red-flag warning for heightened fire risk. The map above shows the approximate locations of the fires, as well as the boundaries of an evacuation order...
ORLAND, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe destination stewardship partnership to host online workshops in English, Spanish

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe region is invited to join an upcoming online visioning workshop to help create the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan. The virtual session is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9 and will round out a series of in-person workshops earlier this month that drew nearly 140 attendees, said a press release from the Center for Responsible Travel.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KCRA.com

'Stable. Safe. Powerful': Cal Fire pilots say Fire Hawk 'gets the job done'

Fierce California wildfires are responsible for widespread destruction and loss of life throughout the state's history. Anticipating a continued and heightened need for air assists for crews and equipment on the ground, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, is building upon its air fleet efficiency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Sacramento

Workers Now Removing Lettering From Tahoe Casino Formerly Known As MontBleu

STATELINE, Nev. (CBS13) – The Lake Tahoe casino formerly known as MontBleu is finally getting its sign changed. Last year, Bally’s Corporation bought the casino from Caesars Entertainment. A name change was approved last year as well by the Douglas County Liquor Board. #ballys taking care of business! “M”…..”O”h nooo good by MontBleu. Large cranes removing the Signs artist formally known as MontBlue getting its new name! Ballys Lake Tahoe bold and red coming soon. pic.twitter.com/QcECHU1f8x — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) May 24, 2022 MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa has since been going by Bally’s Lake Tahoe, but the signage had stayed the same. On Tuesday, however, workers were out with the crane meticulously removing the lettering at the top of the casino. It won’t be the first rebrand for the casino. It was originally named Park Tahoe when it opened in the 1970s, then was Caesars Tahoe in the 80s.  Before it was renamed MontBleu, it was given the screen name “Nomad” for the 2006 film “Smokin’ Aces” – which was largely set and filmed inside the casino.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
L.A. Weekly

Nayely Mora Lopez Arrested after DUI Crash on Chonokis Road [Lake Tahoe, CA]

Three Injured in Head-On Collision near Pioneer Trail. The incident took place around 10:10 p.m., near Pioneer Trail. For DUI related reasons, Lopez collided head-on into another vehicle. Upon impact, three occupants inside the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, Lopez failed a field sobriety test administered by responding officers....
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

NHP investigating fatal early morning rollover crash on eastbound I-80

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The on-ramp at W. McCarran Boulevard and eastbound I-80 is back open following a fatal rollover early Thursday morning. It happened around 3:25 a.m. May 26, 2022. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol said the driver of a black GM pickup truck was heading eastbound on I-80...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Hearing impairment cited in Marchetta’s decision to step down from TRPA

STATELINE, Nev. — After 17 years of service with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, including 13 years as executive director, Joanne Marchetta is stepping down effective June 30, the agency said Wednesday. The TRPA Governing Board heard Marchetta’s official announcement at its regular meeting. Board Chair Mark Bruce...
POLITICS
Tahoe Daily Tribune

LTCC honored for Latino student performance in English

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College recently was recognized as one of the 2022 Excellence in Placement honorees by the Campaign for College Opportunity. This honor recognizes LTCC’s efforts around ensuring that more Latino and black college students can access, are supported through, and complete transfer-level English and math in their first year of college.
COLLEGES

