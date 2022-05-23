ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

WATCH: Justin Thomas Hits Shank On Way To PGA Championship Victory

By Elliott Heath
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

Justin Thomas won his second Major title and second PGA Championship at Southern Hills after defeating Will Zalatoris in a playoff following Mito Pereira's heartbreaking final hole double bogey .

Thomas put together his third round of 67 of the week in the final round to finish at five-under-par to tie Zalatoris after 72 holes. However, it wasn't all plain sailing for the American on Sunday as his round actually included a cold shank.

JT's shank came on the par-3 6th hole, where his long iron travelled just 108 yards directly into the trees on the right. It could have put an end to his hopes of winning the tournament but a 19ft putt saved a crucial bogey to keep his round alive. He described it as the "best bogey I've ever made in my life" and went on to play the final 10 holes in four-under-par.

The shank on six was one of the first things referenced by the 29-year-old following his victory, and luckily he was able to make a joke of it. "It was a bizarre day," he said. "I definitely crossed one off the list, and I've never won a tournament shanking a ball on Sunday, so that was a first, and man, I would really like it to be a last.

Watch the shank:

See more

Watch the shank to some funny music:

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shank#American
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

34
Followers
85
Post
693
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy