A summer program that for more than 50 years has taught children the wonders of the maritime environment returns fully for the first time since 2019. Summer Science School, hosted by the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort, gives students an opportunity to learn about the natural and maritime history of coastal North Carolina through creative, hands-on experiences. Programs are designed to help students entering preschool up to rising sophomores develop a deeper appreciation and understanding of the maritime environment. Classes are held throughout June, July and August.

1 DAY AGO