Thieves Caught on Camera Breaking Into Church Point Convenience Store [VIDEO]

A former Lafayette Police Officer is formally charged in connection with the beating of a man during a 2021 incident. A grand jury indicted Marvin Martin on malfeasance in office and second-degree battery charges. Martin, a former college football player, is accused of beating Jonathon Alvey during the April 15, 2021 encounter. According to a federal lawsuit filed by Alvey against Martin and the Lafayette Police Department, Martin threw Alvey to his knees and then to the ground after arriving on the scene. The suit also accuses Martin of beating Alvey while Alvey was on the ground until another responding officer arrived on scene. The suit further alleges that Martin arrested Alvey on a resisting arrest charge without having probable cause to make that arrest.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO