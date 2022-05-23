ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Point, LA

Thieves Caught on Camera Breaking Into Church Point Convenience Store [VIDEO]

By Hot 107-9
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two thieves were caught on camera as they broke into the Vautrots Mini Mart in Church Point. As you will see below, the thieves entered the store after breaking the glass...

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Man Caught Allegedly Stealing Mail From U.S. Postal Drop Boxes in Lafayette as Part of Massive Mail Fraud Scheme

Three months of investigations by Lafayette Police is starting to pay off as officers have made an arrest in a massive mail fraud case. According to a press release from Lafayette PD, they've been looking into fraudulent checks. Investigators say mail has been stolen from United States Postal drop boxes on Coolidge Street near Travis Street and other drop boxes within the Lafayette area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Social Media Reacts to Video of What Appears to Be a Dump Truck Police Chase in New Iberia

A video of what appears to be a police chase in New Iberia surfaced on Facebook, sparking reactions from viewers. Just before midnight on Thursday evening, Nick Callahan posted the video clip to his Facebook page with the caption "Dump truck police chase." The clip showed a quick shot of what appeared to be a vehicle resembling a dump truck rounding a corner in downtown New Iberia as police cars followed with lights flashing.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested After Welts and Red Marks Found on Child

Westlake, Louisiana – Westlake Police Department reported on May 26, 2022, that on Friday, May 20, 2022, WPD received a complaint about a two-year-old child with major welts and red marks on his legs. Jodi R Moen admitted to slapping the child as punishment after further investigation. Moen was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on May 24 for Cruelty to a Juvenile.
WESTLAKE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Church Point, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Church Point, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Shooting at car dealership leads to lockdown at Natchez High School

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man fired a gun at the GMC dealership on D’Evereux Drive. The Natchez Democrat reported Devonte Perry was arrested after 3:30 p.m. in connection to the incident. Police said he ran from the scene but was later arrested. Natchez High […]
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Thieves#Caught On Camera#Convenience Store#Video Surveillance#Property Crime#The Vautrots Mini Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Charles American Press

Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies working off-duty security detail at a bar on Common Street early Sunday morning heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot at about 2 a.m. Deputies proceeded to the parking lot where they observed a car exiting at a high rate of speed. Deputies...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

St. Martin Parish Deputies Investigating Cecilia Body

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the local coroner are investigating a body that was found in Cecilia. Deputies received a call about the body around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the someone called 911 to report the body of a deceased white male in the 2000 block of Coteau Rodaire Highway near Will Angelle Road.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette Officer Indicted; Two Others Cleared of Charges

A former Lafayette Police Officer is formally charged in connection with the beating of a man during a 2021 incident. A grand jury indicted Marvin Martin on malfeasance in office and second-degree battery charges. Martin, a former college football player, is accused of beating Jonathon Alvey during the April 15, 2021 encounter. According to a federal lawsuit filed by Alvey against Martin and the Lafayette Police Department, Martin threw Alvey to his knees and then to the ground after arriving on the scene. The suit also accuses Martin of beating Alvey while Alvey was on the ground until another responding officer arrived on scene. The suit further alleges that Martin arrested Alvey on a resisting arrest charge without having probable cause to make that arrest.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy