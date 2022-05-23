ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Who Deny The Existence Of Structural Racism Are More Likely To Be Anti-Black, Study Finds

By Dr Alfredo Carpineti
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new meta-analysis of over 25,000 people has found that individuals that deny the existence of structural racism in society are more like to exhibit anti-Black prejudice. These people are also less like to show openness to diversity or show racial empathy. The findings are published by the American...

Comments / 237

Liberals-R-Bigots
4d ago

You mean like people who complain about racism against them by other races but give members of their own race a pass when they commit racism against others?...

Reply(20)
216
Aileen Hicks
4d ago

Everything and Everyone is racist now days and so the word has lost all meaning.Throw it around all you want. it means nothing!

Reply(8)
114
Random
4d ago

More bull from this silly blog as usual. Fake studies meant to stir up trouble. Then they wonder why nobody takes these things seriously except woke crazy social justice warriors.

Reply(6)
56
Helen Neville
Society
