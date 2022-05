An 1872 law granting amnesty to former Confederate traitors cannot be applied to supporters of the 6 January 2021 insurrection seeking to escape challenges to their eligibility to appear on the ballot, a three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has said.The Richmond, Virginia-based court rejected a North Carolina district judge’s decision to block a challenge to Representative Madison Cawthorn’s eligibility by a group of voters who argued that he was ineligible to appear on a North Carolina ballot because he had “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution of the United States by supporting former president...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO