Buffalo, MN

Opening Statements Today in Trial of Minnesota Clinic Gunman

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - The jury selected for the Gregory Ulrich trial last week is scheduled to hear opening statements from the prosecution and defense today. The 68-year-old man is accused of a...

krforadio.com

‘Prolific’ Rochester Baby Formula Thief Gets Prison Sentence

A person described by Rochester police as a "prolific baby formula thief" is headed for prison. 60-year-old Leslie Robinson was given a 14-month prison sentence during a hearing in Olmsted County Court this afternoon. The Minneapolis man previously entered guilty pleas to a felony theft charge and a felony count of soliciting a juvenile for a criminal act.
ROCHESTER, MN
Austin woman to stand trial for over 200 grams of meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman is pleading not guilty to being caught with over 200 grams of methamphetamine. Lori Beth Luna, 31 of Austin, was arrested on May 5 and charged with first-degree possession of meth. Law enforcement says a drug investigation led to the search of a home...
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
HAM LAKE, MN
Buffalo, MN
Rochester, MN
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Buffalo, MN
Rochester Woman With Child In Her Car Blows A .33

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman who was found passed out with a young child in her car is facing criminal charges. A breath test indicated her blood/alcohol concentration was more than four times the legal limit. An Olmsted County deputy was called to a rural area...
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota woman accused of defrauding IC credit union out of thousands of dollars

A suspect in dozens of identity theft cases is accused of defrauding an Iowa City credit union out of thousands of dollars. Iowa City Police say 39-year-old Maegen Fortin of Minneapolis opened an account at Green State Credit Union on the morning of January 6th, 2021. Fortin allegedly created the account over the phone using the identity of another Minnesota resident. Police say Fortin then used that person’s credit history to obtain a $10,000 “home improvement” loan.
IOWA CITY, IA
$6000 Stolen From Kasson Restaurant Employee

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Kasson are investigating the theft of a large amount of money from an employee of a restaurant. Kasson Police Chief Josh Hanson says officers were called to the Buffet King Restaurant just before 2 PM yesterday and were told that the man had stolen about $6000 in cash from an employee's purse. The actual theft had occurred around noon.
KASSON, MN
Federal prosecutors: Minnesota man targeted more than 500 girls for sextortion scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he targeted more than 500 underage girls in a sextortion scheme. In a news release, federal prosecutors said Yue Vang, 31, used apps and social media sites like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls across the United States and overseas. Vang is accused of pretending to be female “to entice and coerce” the girls to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Vang is also accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of the minors to their friends, family, and classmates unless they created and sent him additional videos and photos.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
Woman ticketed for assault on Civic Center drive

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police responded to an assault report at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 24. A 20-year-old woman told officers she had pulled up to a crosswalk at Civic Center Drive and 1st Street SE as the crosswalk sign began to blink, indicating pedestrian crossing. The woman said...
ROCHESTER, MN
Chatfield Couple Charged With Stealing From Alzheimer Patient

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A rural Chatfield couple has been charged with stealing nearly $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. The felony theft cases were filed this week against 68-year-old Bruce and 66-year-old Deborah Amundson. They have been ordered to make their first court appearance in July. The criminal...
CHATFIELD, MN
Minnesota teen driver cited for marijuana

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Shakopee, MN, resident was cited about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, near Sibley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Ashton Gregory Schriever stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Honda Civic clocked at...
SIBLEY, IA
Family fight leads to brawl outside Byron bar

(ABC 6 News) - A woman was detained, but no arrests were made after a Saturday night/Sunday morning brawl outside The Compadres in Byron. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office sent one officer to The Compadres Saturday evening, May 21, after bar staff called for support at closing time, due to disorderly behavior and some fears of conflict.
BYRON, MN
Alligator Full of Money Was Stolen in Rochester

I know that times are challenging right now - gas is incredibly high, we have a huge shortage of formula and families are struggling just to find the cans that their babies need, and prices of groceries at the store are increasing by the day. And I don't know the personal challenges that the individual is going through who is stealing tip and coin jars in Rochester, Minnesota...but the latest theft was from a nonprofit in town.
ROCHESTER, MN
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday evening in Ham Lake. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of 143rd Avenue Northeast and Lexington Avenue Northeast. Authorities say they believe the...
HAM LAKE, MN
Agents seize over 3,000 fentanyl pills after traffic stop in Faribault

In spring 2012, Mankato area authorities launched the Active Violence/Active Shooter program. Mankato community gathers in remembrance for lives lost in Uvalde. The crowd in Mankato was taking a stand against the gun violence that is plaguing the country. KEYC News Now at 10 VOD. Updated: 46 minutes ago. KEYC...
MANKATO, MN
Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

