Sharon Osbourne has shared an update on her daughter Aimee's well-being after she was caught in a deadly fire that killed one person and injured two others last week. The 69-year-old star returned to the UK this week to resume duties on her new show The Talk on TalkTV and touched on the tragic incident that occurred at a recording studio, revealing it was "traumatizing" for Aimee – her eldest child with husband Ozzy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO