6 Dystopian Movies and TV shows like 'Pacific Rim: The Black' set in Australia

After years of pressing forward to do what’s right, The Good Fight will bow out with Season 6. Acting as a spinoff to the hit series, The Good Wife, the series served as the first scripted original to come out of what was CBS All Access before it turned into Paramount+. Picking up its story one year after the events of The Good Wife, The Good Fight follows Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) an up-and-coming lawyer who, following a publicly humiliating scandal, joins forces with her mentor and godmother, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). With Diane also facing a downward slump in her career (and in her bank account), both women sign on to join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at her law firm. Throughout the series, the women take on high-profile cases and attempt to regain the revered names they once had. While Leslie and Jumbo both signed off after seasons three and four, respectively, Baranski continues to tell the story of Diane Lockhart and her quest for justice.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO