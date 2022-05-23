ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man charged with having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to one of the charges. Twenty-one-year-old Gaige Barrett has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree...

WJON

MN Man Charged in Alleged Sextortion of More Than 500 Girls

ST. PAUL -- A Minnesota man has been charged with an extensive online sextortion scheme that victimized more than 500 minor girls across the country. According to court documents, for about five years 31-year-old Yue Vang of St. Paul created and used multiple apps and social media services like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls throughout the country and beyond.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud Man Involved in Standoff With Police Charged

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud man involved in a five hour stand-off with police earlier this week has been formally charged. Thirty-seven-year-old Shawn Jacobs has been charged with nine counts of first degree assault, two counts of being a felon in possession of a gun and one count of committing a crime while wearing a bullet proof vest.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Found Incompetent to Face Assault Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman charged with felony assault after a dispute with her neighbor has been found incompetent to face the charge. A mental competency evaluation has determined that 48-year-old Jodi Behrman is not fit to aid in her own defense. Police were called to the 1100...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a St. Cloud man dead. At around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South. Police arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his head. First...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

State Patrol Gets Training in Communication

CAMP RIPLEY -- The Minnesota State Patrol is getting training in effective communication. Through June 16th, State Patrol officers will attend regional training seminars about First Amendment considerations and interacting with the media. Camp Ripley hosted the training for dozens of central Minnesota officers Thursday. Colonel Matt Langer, chief of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJON

As Minnesota’s Summer Starts, Tips to Prevent Child Drownings

Summer in Minnesota is a time for gathering, fun, celebrating, and the joyous splashing and giggling of kids in the water. There's no sound that brings more smiles. However, with the enjoyment of being on the water in Minnesota comes a handful of risks. Being properly aware and prepared can help prevent a tragedy.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Flags At Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Robb Elementary in Texas

UNDATED -- Flags are being flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas. Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Saturday. Minnesota joins the nation, in...
TEXAS STATE
WJON

Is This The Last Payphone In St. Cloud (Or Even Central MN)?

The last payphone in New York City was removed earlier this week. In 1999, there were over 2,000,000 payphones in NYC alone, but only 200,000 in the entire country as of 2018. It seems almost impossible for anyone my age or older to believe that payphones are completely a thing of the past. How many times in your life did you depend on a payphone whether for an emergency or just to talk to someone when you were more than ten feet away from your home? They would even have a handy-dandy phonebook right by it so you could look up the number you needed!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

MacKenzie Scott Donates $1.5M to BBBS of Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has just received by far its largest donation from a single person. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.5 million to the St. Cloud nonprofit. Executive Director Jackie Johnson says she first...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Fleet Farm Honors Fallen Soldiers Monday

UNDATED – Fleet Farm is teaming with Taps For Veterans Memorial Day. All 47 Fleet Farm stores in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will participate in a National Moment of Remembrance. All stores will pause at 3:00 p.m. Monday for a minute of silence followed by a bugler playing Taps.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Dine with Your Dog: St. Cloud’s Dog-Friendly Patio Guide

Looking for the perfect place to grab a bite with your four-legged friend this spring? Saint Cloud's dog-friendly patio guide can help you with that. Here's a list of Dog-Friendly Patios in Central Minnesota where they'd love to see you and your pup while you enjoy a beer or a bite according to the St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
WJON

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Ways to Explore Minnesota Memorial Weekend

The kickoff of summer for many of us is this weekend. Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON. She suggested the "Kickoff to Summer at the Minnesota State Fair" which goes from May 26-30. Hayes says this is the 2nd year this event is taking place. She says it is a smaller version of the state fair with a capped attendance but includes many of the staple state fair foods.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

United Methodist Church Meets In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church has come together. The conference at the Rivers Edge Convention Center brings more than 500 Methodist clergy and laity to St. Cloud. Christa Meland, Director of Communications says...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Huskies Seeking New Hockey PA Announcer

ST. CLOUD -- Husky Hockey is looking for a PA Announcer. St Cloud State University Athletics is accepting virtual tryouts for the next Men’s Hockey Public Address Announcer. SCSU Athletics says applicants will submit three or four sample reads online before May 31st. The reads will include a sample starting lineup, sponsorship fulfillment, a marketing advertisement, and an optional read.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Minnesota’s Adopt a Highway Seeking More Volunteer Groups

ST. PAUL -- Volunteers with Minnesota's Adopt a Highway program picked up more than 29,500 bags of trash from highway ditches last year. More than 1,500 volunteers contributed to the more than 70,000 hours of trash clean-up in 2021. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there are still 830 roadway...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

CentraCare Holds Flag Raising Ceremony In Honor of Memorial Day

ST. CLOUD -- In honor of Memorial Day weekend, members of CentraCare's Veterans Employee Resource Group held a flag raising ceremony Thursday morning. CentraCare says the flag has been an important part of the campus for decades. Tim Johnson is the Vice Chair of the Veterans Employee Resource Group. He...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
