BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search continues for a missing Baton Rouge teen who was swept into rough waters in Orange Beach, Alabama. Authorities are searching for Tyreke Walker, the 14-year-old who had just completed the eighth grade at McKinley Middle School. “We’re trying to be hopeful, but it’s...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO