ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

Opening Statements Today in Trial of Minnesota Clinic Gunman

By Andy Brownell
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - The jury selected for the Gregory Ulrich trial last week is scheduled to hear opening statements from the prosecution and defense today. The 68-year-old man is accused of a...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fun 104.3

‘Prolific’ Rochester Baby Formula Thief Gets Prison Sentence

A person described by Rochester police as a "prolific baby formula thief" is headed for prison. 60-year-old Leslie Robinson was given a 14-month prison sentence during a hearing in Olmsted County Court this afternoon. The Minneapolis man previously entered guilty pleas to a felony theft charge and a felony count of soliciting a juvenile for a criminal act.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Elgin Man Sentenced For Involvement in Baseball Bat Attack

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Elgin man has been sentenced for his involvement in a baseball bat attack in Hammond that left a man with severe injuries. 32-year-old Elliott Glamm has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation. Glamm was also given a 31-day jail sentence, but that was erased because he was given credit for the time he has already served in jail since his arrest following the Labor Day 2020 assault.
ELGIN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Buffalo, MN
Crime & Safety
Fun 104.3

Alligator Full of Money Was Stolen in Rochester

I know that times are challenging right now - gas is incredibly high, we have a huge shortage of formula and families are struggling just to find the cans that their babies need, and prices of groceries at the store are increasing by the day. And I don't know the personal challenges that the individual is going through who is stealing tip and coin jars in Rochester, Minnesota...but the latest theft was from a nonprofit in town.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

2 Students Injured in Winona Area School Bus Crash

There was an injury traffic crash involving a school bus yesterday near Winona. The Winona Daily News is reporting a school bus and another vehicle collided at the intersection of County Road 7 and Winona County Road 12, which runs parallel to I-90 about 5 miles southeast of Winona. According to the newspaper, the Winona County Sheriff's Office ticketed the 69-year-old school bus driver for failure to yield because he pulled away from a stop sign into the path of the second vehicle.
WINONA, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Police Investigating Report of Gunfire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in southeast Rochester. Police said officers were called to the 1500 block of 10th Street SE just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. A witness told officers that a subject was driving west on 10th street and shooting a handgun out the window.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Central Minnesota#Violent Crime#Minnesota Clinic Gunman#The Mayo Clinic#Wright County Court
Fun 104.3

Two People Charged After 3,000 Fentanyl Pills Found During Traffic Stop in Faribault

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people have been charged with drug-related crimes after over 3,000 Fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Faribault. According to a news release from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, agents received information that 31-year-old Christopher Payne was involved in the sales of Fentanyl and illegally in possession of firearms in Faribault.
FARIBAULT, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Arrested After Assault of Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face. Police said 31-year-old Tyrone Land was in the entryway of the Olmsted County Jail and was punching windows and yelling around 11:15 pm Sunday. Land left and two officers followed...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Say Farewell to Rochester’s Friedell Middle School Tomorrow from 5 – 8 PM

Two years ago the Rochester Public School Board voted to repurpose Friedell Middle School at the end of the 2021-2022 school year and, believe it or not, that time is here. Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One more academic year. That’s the future now facing Friedell Middle School after the Rochester School Board Tuesday approved a recommendation to close the site...Keeping the school open would have cost the district an extra $1.4-million per year.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fun 104.3

‘Safe City Nights’ Returns To Rochester This Summer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Safe City Nights is back for 2022 and the Rochester Police Department released the details of this year’s events. Safe City Nights is a summer series of community engagement events across the City of Rochester. This summer’s Safe City Nights includes six gatherings, one...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Brand New Dance Studio Opening in Southeast Minnesota

JUST ANNOUNCED: Brand New Dance Studio Opening in Southeast Minnesota!. Some exciting news just dropped in Southeast Minnesota! If you missed the announcement, a brand new business is going to be opening up in the old Dodge County Independent building on Main Street in Kasson, Minnesota. "The Studio" is Bringing...
KASSON, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Man’s Prison Sentence Just Got Longer

A Rochester man has been sentenced to almost 5 years in prison for a burglary conviction involving a dangerous weapon. 29-year-old Benjamin McQuay entered a guilty plea to the charge in April through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of felony assault charges and illegal possession of a firearm. He was accused of breaking into a home and threatening two women with a gun. One of the victims is the mother of McQuay's child. He was also given prison sentences today for another burglary conviction, a felony drug possession charge, and a conviction for violating a no-contact order.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in NW Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police responded to a shooting early this morning in northwest Rochester. Police Lieutenant Tom Faudskar says dispatchers received several calls shortly after 4 AM from citizens reporting the sounds of multiple gunshots in the vicinity of The Pines Condominiums on 29th Place Northwest. He says the responding officers located 11 spent shell casings from a .40 caliber gun outside one of the buildings on the property but there were no injuries reported or property damage.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

MPCA Fines 3M $2.8 Million For Minnesota Hazardous Waste Violations

A major Minnesota employer is being fined more than $2.8 million for violating pollution-related regulations. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the civil penalty stems from a two-year investigation involving a series of hazardous waste violations at the 3M plant in Cottage Grove. It found numerous violations dating back to 1996 involving materials sent to the facilities incinerator, the storage of about 1300 containers of hazardous waste, releases from damaged storage containers, and a variety of infractions concerning testing for hazardous materials in the plant's waste stream and failing to meet the requirements of the permits issued for operating the facility.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy