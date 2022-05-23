Opening Statements Today in Trial of Minnesota Clinic Gunman

I know that times are challenging right now - gas is incredibly high, we have a huge shortage of formula and families are struggling just to find the cans that their babies need, and prices of groceries at the store are increasing by the day. And I don't know the personal challenges that the individual is going through who is stealing tip and coin jars in Rochester, Minnesota...but the latest theft was from a nonprofit in town.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO