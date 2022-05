BOULDER CREEK (KPIX) -- California's oldest state park has reached a milestone in its rebuilding and recovery from a devastating wildfire that destroyed nearly all its historic buildings and facilities, shutting down the park for nearly two years.Big Basin Redwoods State Park is poised to reopen sometime after the July 4 weekend, for day use only, with limited parking.Only 18 miles of fire roads will be open, with smaller hiking loops added over time.The reopening marks a two-pronged effort to expedite immediate public access to the park, while working simultaneously to develop a long-term plan.Thursday, the park service released the...

