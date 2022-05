Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Elgin man has been sentenced for his involvement in a baseball bat attack in Hammond that left a man with severe injuries. 32-year-old Elliott Glamm has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation. Glamm was also given a 31-day jail sentence, but that was erased because he was given credit for the time he has already served in jail since his arrest following the Labor Day 2020 assault.

ELGIN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO