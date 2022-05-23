ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Statements Today in Trial of Minnesota Clinic Gunman

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - The jury selected for the Gregory Ulrich trial last week is scheduled to hear opening statements from the prosecution and defense today. The 68-year-old man is accused of a...

