Big Rapids Police Weekend Blotter

Theodore Marvis, who operates a barber shop at Frankfort, was lodged in the county jail in Beulah Wednesday by undersheriff Gates, and charged with an assault with a revolver. The shooting was the culmination of a riotous drinking party that had its origin, so the evidence proves, at the Marvis barber shop and ended at the bachelor home of Carl Presline near Long Lake. It is alleged that the partner of Mr. Presline went to Frankfort, was given some “dandelion wine” and was soon in such a condition that he was taken home by Marvis and another man and the three are supposed to have continued drinking after reaching the Presline home. Mr. Presline, being asleep in an upper room, was disturbed by the noise of the party and going to the stairway, asked that they be quiet, whereupon he was answered with several shots from a revolver that came dangerously close to hitting him. In default of the bonds placed at $1,000 by Justice Wickham, Marvis was placed in jail. He will have a hearing tomorrow at Frankfort. The offense carries with it a three-year prison term in case of conviction.

BENZIE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO