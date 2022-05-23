ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids Police Weekend Blotter

By steve gove
bigrapidsdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article40-2201011 @ 8:20am Juvenile complaint 500 block N Warren Ave. A student was suspected of being intoxicated. 40-2201012 @ 8:58am walk in PDC occurred State/Locust at 0730 pending contact with the other driver. 40-2201013 @ 8:57am Warrant arrest at community corrections. 40-2201014 @ 12:00pm Civil/threats Third Ave. Complainant wanted...

bigrapidsdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Lake City Man Charged with Home Invasion, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

A Lake City man has been charged after breaking into a Lake City home and pointing a gun at his relative, according to Michigan State Police. On April 20, a Pioneer Township man told troopers that Matthew Helmer, 36, of Lake City, broke into his home a few days before and stood over his bed with a shotgun, demanding that the man return an amplifier that he believed was stolen from him.
LAKE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Lake City man arrested for home invasion, assault with shotgun

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lake City man has been arrested for charges related to an assault with a dangerous weapon and home invasion, according to Michigan State Police. On Apirl 20, a man in Pioneer Township alleged his relateive, 36-year-old Matthew Allen Helmer from Lake City, broke into...
LAKE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Crime Stoppers: Police asking for help in homicide case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help solving a 2012 cold case murder and finding two people who are wanted with felony warrants. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating the homicide of Lavoris Tinisha Watkins. On December 22, 2012, police responded to a burglary complaint at the […]
LANSING, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Jury finds Mecosta Co. man not guilty of assaulting and injuring a police officer

Facing up to four years in prison, James Alan Hatchew was acquitted by a Mecosta County jury yesterday, following a two-day trial. Mecosta County prosecutors charged Hatchew with two felonies in February 2021, after police officers were dispatched to his home to intervene in a dispute over snowmobiles, and one of the responding officers accused him of assaulting her.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Second Stabbing Incident in Three Days Reported on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 25, 2022) – There has been a second stabbing incident in the same general vicinity on Holland’s North Side in a three-day period. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies, Holland Public Safety police officers and AMR ambulance staffers were dispatched to a residence on Westwood Lane, in the vicinity of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street on Holland’s North Side, around 5:30 PM on Tuesday. That was where a verbal argument between a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Holland, turned violent, with the older man stabbing the younger victim several times in the abdomen.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Blotter#State Locust#Pdc Woodward Division#Owi High Bac#Pbt
fox2detroit.com

Northern Michigan man accused of repeatedly threatening ex-wife, impersonating police during call

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan man is facing charges after authorities say he called his ex-wife and pretended to be police. Joseph Gene Porter, 39, of Cadillac, is accused of repeatedly calling and harassing his ex. During one of those calls, police say he left a voicemail claiming to be a Wexford County deputy who wanted to speak to her about something she stole from Porter.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Parenting
wsgw.com

Possible Threat Made Against Farwell School District

A potential threat against a Clare County school district prompted its closure for Friday, May 27. In a Facebook post Thursday night, administrators with Farwell Area Schools informed parents and families the district would be closed Friday following the alleged threat, which was made against staff and students. Police are investigating to determine if there is any danger.
FARWELL, MI
Fox17

M-6 crash seriously injures 2 in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a crash on M-6 in Caledonia Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police says an eastbound motorist hit a disabled vehicle, causing the former to flip over. That driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, troopers say. We’re...
CALEDONIA, MI
MLive

Shooting in Muskegon sends hospital into lockdown

MUSKEGON, MI – There was a shooting in Muskegon on Sunday triggering the lockdown of a hospital for approximately three hours. At approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Muskegon police officers were dispatched to a shooting at Smith Ryerson Park, 550 Wood St., where there was evidence of a shooting, according to a Muskegon Police Department press release.
recordpatriot.com

Looking back in Benzie County: Drinking party ends in near shooting

Theodore Marvis, who operates a barber shop at Frankfort, was lodged in the county jail in Beulah Wednesday by undersheriff Gates, and charged with an assault with a revolver. The shooting was the culmination of a riotous drinking party that had its origin, so the evidence proves, at the Marvis barber shop and ended at the bachelor home of Carl Presline near Long Lake. It is alleged that the partner of Mr. Presline went to Frankfort, was given some “dandelion wine” and was soon in such a condition that he was taken home by Marvis and another man and the three are supposed to have continued drinking after reaching the Presline home. Mr. Presline, being asleep in an upper room, was disturbed by the noise of the party and going to the stairway, asked that they be quiet, whereupon he was answered with several shots from a revolver that came dangerously close to hitting him. In default of the bonds placed at $1,000 by Justice Wickham, Marvis was placed in jail. He will have a hearing tomorrow at Frankfort. The offense carries with it a three-year prison term in case of conviction.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy