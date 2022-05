Officials from the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County have announced that their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament will be Presented by Novelis Oswego. CAC’s Executive Director, Tory L. DeCaire stated, “The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County has been fortunate to have the support Novelis for several years. We are excited to announce that, this year, Novelis has stepped-up and committed to being the Presenting Sponsor of our Annual Golf Tournament at the sole $10,000 sponsorship level and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO