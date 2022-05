On April 30th, 2022, the DEA Phoenix Field Division, along with our law enforcement and community partners collected 8,215 pounds of unneeded prescription medications throughout the State of Arizona, as part of DEA’s on-going commitment to prevent addition and reduce overdose deaths. Nationwide, more than 720,000 pounds of unneeded medications at 5,144 collection sites. Since 2010, DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected nearly 16 million pounds of unneeded prescription medications.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO