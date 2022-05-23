ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All New 96.5 The Walleye & Famous Dave’s – Wilbur Is Back

By Bromo
 4 days ago
The Return of "Where's Wilbur?" It's back big time, and starting today you have ONE job to do, wait...

Hot 97-5

New Name Unveiled For Bismarck’s Ramkota Hotel

You may have heard back in March, that the hotel was sold. It appears as though the new owners are making some pretty big changes too. The hotel was constructed back in 1974, and since then has been a popular stay for many out-of-towners. Conferences, meetings, trade shows, exhibitions and tons of other events are hosted at the hotel all the time. The hotel sits in downtown Bismarck, across from the Kirkwood Mall, making it easy to access food, and entertainment.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Get Ready for Bike Night 2022!

Are you ready for Bike Night 2022 at Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews?. If you are looking for some mid-week summertime fun, you do not want to miss the 9th Annual Bike Night at Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews in Bismarck! The All-New 96.5 The Walleye and US 103-3 are excited to party with you every Wednesday. Stop out to Sickie's Garage to see the best bikes, drink beer, and win prizes all summer long!
96-5 The Fox

They Have The Meats: Arby’s In Bismarck Is Now Serving What?

Arby's in Bismarck and Mandan are serving two new sandwiches that you may not expect from the fast-food chain. More on that in a moment. Arby's of course is known for its slogan, "We have the meats." Most notable are their roast beef sandwiches. They also have delicious gyros, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, and wraps. The one item I've never seen before is any sort of burger on their menu. Until now, I spoke with an Arby's manager earlier today in Bismarck, and they have been serving not one but two different burgers since Monday. The two burgers are the Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse. They'll set you back $5.99.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

BisMan’s Rob Meltzer & Rick Rider – “Theater Of The Sports Minded”

Just for the heck of it, try and do this one time... ...while you are watching a sporting event, like baseball or football...OR hockey, pretend like you are a play-by-play announcer ( on the radio, not television ). You will find out in about 10 seconds just how hard it is. Here in town, at our local high school sports events, there are generally two announcers that you'll hear on SuperTalk 1270 am, The job of the first one is to strictly give you what's happening right at that moment - "Here is the 3-2 pitch to _ _ _ _ _" - his or her partner is referred to as a "color commentator" This person will paint the scene in your head all the details surrounding the game ( stats, weather, vital information some sports junkies gobble up ). The best in town by far is the duo of Rob Meltzer and Rick Rider.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Abandoned, radioactive proppant from fracking spreading into Little Muddy River

Abandoned, radioactive proppant from fracking spreading into Little Muddy River. Abandoned, radioactive proppant from fracking spreading …. Cycling enthusiast prepares for upcoming race and …. Buy a tree for your boulevard. Reset Room at Jim Hill. What is the current state of Bismarck’s road repairs?. Northern Sentry Provides Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

BisMan High School Grads – A Time You’ll Never Forget

Last Saturday I was privileged to attend a graduation party. A co-worker and I went over to my boss's house in Lincoln on Saturday to help celebrate a pretty monumental event coming up, his son's high school graduation. From the second we walked into his garage I felt a huge wave of pride from his parents, which radiated off of pictures, old uniforms, scrapbooks, and memorabilia of a young man's life. I never really thought much of the days when I was a senior until this party. I guess back then I didn't seem to care that I was not allowed to experience "that special day" of family members, and friends gathered to celebrate your achievement. This is pretty much one of the memories that came flooding back to me, you see I was not allowed to join my graduating class at the ceremony, because my grades were so bad. I'm going to guess that this hurt my parents worse than it did to me. Every mom and dad look forward to this day when their kids are "knocking at the door" to the real world when they are out on their own ( however it's also a time when a parent starts to dread, realizing how fast time goes by )
LINCOLN, ND
96-5 The Fox

Once Again, Bismarck Proudly Hosts The ND HS State Track Meet

Y'all have to help me out here. I arrived in Bismarck in 2001 and I swear the North Dakota High School State Track Meet has been in Bismarck every year since. It's coming up again this weekend in Bismarck. I'm sure it's not always been in Bismarck, but I'm pretty darn sure it's taken place in Bismarck/Mandan ever since I've taken root in Bismarck/Mandan.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

5 Advantages Of Living In Bismarck Over A Big City

I came from a big city, and the advantages of living here in Bismarck are obvious. I grew up in San Diego, California. I saw an average size city expand in so many areas. Small tiny towns suddenly became populated and basically merged into one. The costs rose incredibly, from the cost of living to the "pulling your hair out on commutes across town" frustrations. I never thought that a smaller city would bring such a soothing feeling. There is not a sense of urgency when you are headed to work at 7:45 am. I kid you not, a 20-mile drive in San Diego at rush hour ( around 7:30-9:00 mornings ) became a 45-minute log jam. If your goal was to eventually own a house, that was shot down by the huge increase in the costs of homes, everywhere.
KX News

North Dakota Memorial Day Ceremony continues 29-year tradition

A 29-year tradition will live to see another year. The North Dakota Memorial Day Ceremony at the state’s Veterans Cemetery in Mandan will begin at noon on Memorial Day. The guard, community members and volunteers joined Thursday to rehearse and make sure all was good to go for the special event. The ceremony will be […]
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

The Cheapest Home For Sale In ND Is An Hour From BisMan

Living debt-free. It's a wonderful thought. A thought that most of us may never see if we have a home mortgage. Anywhere from 15 to 30 years of that dreaded mortgage payment each and every month. Add your toys like cars, trucks, boats, lake places, ATVs, and of course credit card debt. Yikes, no wonder it's so hard to get out of debt.
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

Good Samaritan shutting down nursing home in Mott

MOTT, N.D. – After more than 50 years of providing care, a nursing home in southwestern North Dakota is closing its doors. The Good Samaritan Society home in Mott plans to close in July, leaving families of its residents searching for new senior living options. Good Samaritan Society-Mott staff...
MOTT, ND
96-5 The Fox

BisMan Workforce Using Terms Of Endearment On Customers?

You walk into a convenience store, do your business and come up to the counter. The checker scans your items and gives you your total. During the conversation with this employee, you hear things like "thank you, sweetie", "thanks dear", or "thank you, honey." I myself find this sort of...
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

Is This Bismarck’s Most Unique Intersection?

Well here is a first for me, I've lived in Bismarck now for almost 2 years and this morning I came across something that many natives may not have ever experienced. For the most part, that can be exciting, but most people aren't thrilled with the unexpected. "Hey, Siri, what...
96-5 The Fox

The Bismarck “F” Bomb That Made National News

Some say they can still hear the echo of the naughty words uttered by a Bismarck news anchor. What is your worst nightmare? Some say heights or creepy things like falling into a hole filled with snakes. Well imagine yourself on your first day at a television news station, far from your hometown, you come in motivated and excited to make an instant impression, and well everything turns into a complete disaster, losing your job in just a blink of an eye...( and a slip of the tongue )
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

When Is Tiny TOO Tiny In Bismarck/Mandan?

Just recently I wrote a story and shared some pictures of mansions in Mandan. As we all were foaming at the mouth looking at gigantic, gorgeous houses in Bismarck/Mandan, the real reality is simple. About 99% of us could never afford to live in one. So what in my opinion makes a house a mansion? The first thing I notice is just how spacious these homes are, how high their living room ceilings reach, and how many cars can fit comfortably in the garage. For those few people that live in an abode that has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, I really doubt they are utilizing ALL of the space they have in their luxurious home, however, let me show you some people that are doing just that.
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

The 5 Awful Sounds In Bismarck/Mandan

NOW, If I would attempt to put together a gallery of some sorts, on the SIGHTS of Bismarck/Mandan, this would be fairly easy, right? We have so many awesome places to choose from, some of which we take for granted almost every day. Some of us see the Missouri River every day, and yet we hardly take a second to just marvel at its beauty. If you are out and about on foot, obviously much easier to notice things that we wouldn't if we were riding in a car. Walking along the river's edge and gazing across to the railway bridge with a train just making its way over, just feels so relaxing.
MANDAN, ND
knuj.net

MISSING NORTH DAKOTA TEEN BELIEVED TO BE IN REDWOOD FALLS AREA

North Dakota authorities are looking for a teenager who is believed to have run away from home. Redwood Falls police say they received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the Redwood Falls area. Rudland is from the Jamestown, North Dakota area and reportedly left home around 2:30 pm Wednesday, May 18. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black and white flannel shirt. If anyone has any information, they should call the Redwood Falls Police Department.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

