“I can’t wait to hear the screams,” the stunning 19-year-old dancer Gaeul, eldest member of the rising girl group IVE, says about performing before a live audience. “We never heard them because of COVID[-19 restrictions].” Since their debut in December 2021, the sextet has stormed charts in South Korea and abroad, swiftly becoming the ones to watch in the K-pop industry. However, as with most pandemic-era groups, all that success has only been experienced virtually — or on a minimal scale, like the intimate showcases and fansigns set up for their debut and the release of IVE’s latest single album, Love Dive, on April 5.

WORLD ・ 13 HOURS AGO