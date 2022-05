Photo courtesy of the Gunflint Trail Historical Society. Exclusive Boreal Community Media content by Laura Durenberger-Grunow - May 25, 2022. It’s 1979. The location is Seagull River, Minnesota, where it enters Saganaga Lake at the end of the Gunflint Trail. It was during this time that the biggest walleye ever recorded in Minnesota was caught by someone named LeRoy Chiovitte. And now that walleye is coming home in an induction ceremony that will take place on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

