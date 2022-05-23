ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas man arrested for impersonating officer, demanding entry into home

By Steven Masso
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257RiQ_0fnQ1sFt00

SAN ANTONIO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man accused of impersonating a police officer and demanding entry into a home was arrested.

Salvatore Alfieri IV, 38, was arrested for impersonating a public servant, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony, unlawful restraint, and interference of emergency request for assistance, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

One dead after one-vehicle crash, DPS investigating

On May 21, Alfieri was impersonating a police officer, while wearing a police insignia and carrying a handgun, authorities said.

He identified himself as an officer with the San Antonio Police Department, and demanded entry into a home, saying he needed to search the premises for “contraband.”

Alfieri then took the victims cellphones, leaving the scene in a Ford Escape, according to the post.

Texas city to test a four-day workweek

“We were fortunate that this suspect did not hurt anyone in this case. However, the calm way he went about it seems like this is neither his first, nor his last attempt. We felt it necessary to warn the public to be on the lookout,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

AK-toting car burglar has NW Bexar County neighborhood uneasy

Bexar County – Two days after the Uvalde shooting, video of a what appears to be a teenage car burglar with an AK-style rifle has neighbors in a Northwest Bexar County neighborhood feeling uneasy. Security video recorded at about 3:44 a.m. Thursday morning on Shaenfield Court, a small cul-de-sac...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Texas City, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD: Police and suspect exchange gunfire, suspect shot in leg

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject at the 8800 block of Topsey on the south side Friday morning. It originally started when residents inside a home found out the person that had been living in a shed behind their house, had broken into the home during the night. The residents said they heard the suspect firing shots from the bedroom.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Salazar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Police#Dps#Ford
KTSA

Bexar County Deputy Fired For Abusing Jail Inmate

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says a deputy has been fired following accusations they assaulted an inmate. According to FOX 29, the inmate reportedly was not cooperating with instructions being given by Ivan Torres. The Deputy got angry and began punching the inmate in...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Man charged with murder after Elgin woman found buried in backyard

ELGIN, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with murder after an Elgin woman was found buried in a backyard earlier this month. Officials said the investigation began on May 6 when officials responded to a medical emergency on Upper Elgin Road. Relatives of a female who lived at the residence with the suspect found him injured in the driveway.
ELGIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lavernianews.com

Medical examiner identifies La Vernia house fire victim

The Nueces County Medical Examiner has identified the resident of a home on C.R. 347 near La Vernia who died in a May 12 fire that claimed the home. Sylvia Silvey Wallace, 74, was home alone when the fire started, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Clint Garza. Due to health issues and limited mobility, she was unable to exit the two-story house and lost her life in the fire. Her husband was at work at the time.
LA VERNIA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy