Light Shed on Disease Processes of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmy scientists determined that the body’s own natural immune response contributes to disease severity in mice infected with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus (CCHFV), which causes a widespread tick-borne viral infection in humans. Their work, published May 19, 2022 in PLoS Pathogens, provides a deeper understanding of how the virus causes disease...

Nature.com

Competent immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 variants in older adults following two doses of mRNA vaccination

Aging is associated with a reduced magnitude of primary immune responses to vaccination. mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have shown efficacy in older adults but virus variant escape is still unclear. Here we analyze humoral and cellular immunity against an early-pandemic viral isolate and compare that to the P.1 (Gamma) and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants in two cohorts (<50 and >55 age) of mRNA vaccine recipients. We further measure neutralizing antibody titers for B.1.617.1 (Kappa) and B.1.595, with the latter SARS-CoV-2 isolate bearing the spike mutation E484Q. Robust humoral immunity is measured following second vaccination, and older vaccinees manifest cellular immunity comparable to the adult group against early-pandemic SARS-CoV-2 and more recent variants. More specifically, the older cohort has lower neutralizing capacity at 7-14 days following the second dose but equilibrates with the younger cohort after 2-3 months. While long-term vaccination responses remain to be determined, our results implicate vaccine-induced protection in older adults against SARS-CoV-2 variants and inform thinking about boost vaccination.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Drug Reduces Blood Vessel Dysfunction in Aging Male Mice

An FDA-approved drug to lower blood sugar in adults with Type 2 diabetes also may decrease blood vessel dysfunction associated with aging, according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. Researchers initially examined the role aging plays in human blood vessel function and stiffness. Then...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Hunting for the immune cells that predispose people to severe COVID-19

When a virus makes its way into a person's body, one of the immune system's first responders is a set of pathogen-removal cells called macrophages. But macrophages are diverse; they don't all target viruses in the same way. Researchers at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME)...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

The genetic underpinnings of severe staph infections

A common culprit of skin and respiratory infections, Staphylococcus aureus is highly unpredictable. Between 20 and 30 percent of people carry quiet colonies on their skin and in their nostrils, which seldom cause problems beyond the occasional rash. But in some cases these bacteria cause infections that lead to deadly complications, such as pneumonia, deep skin infections, and sepsis. Until recently, there was no way to predict which infections might take a lethal turn.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

These States Are in For an Alarmingly Hot Summer

It’s getting hot out there, and it’s still spring. And according to a new government report, the heat is going to be brutal in several states over the next few months. In a just-released report (“Climate and Health Outlook”) from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), the government agencies projected which states and counties were expected to experience “extremely hot days,” which is when the daily maximum temperature is above the 95th percentile value of the historical temperature distribution in that area.
TEXAS STATE
verywellhealth.com

Stage 3 Chronic Kidney Disease: What to Expect

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the kidneys are damaged and no longer filter blood the way they should. The kidneys are responsible for removing extra water and waste from the blood to produce urine. The kidneys also balance salts and minerals, produce hormones that help regulate blood pressure, keep...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Allrecipes.com

Food Prices Are On The Rise — Here's Which Products Are Impacted And What You Can Do About It

It's no secret that the world is facing an inflation in prices — from the grocery store to the gas pump, prices are climbing. On top of that, you may also be having trouble finding staple items at the grocery store. There are a lot of factors contributing to these price jumps and food shortages, including the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other health-related concerns.
GAS PRICE
MarketRealist

Potato Shortage Gets Worse in 2022, Global Food Crisis Deepens

For over two years now, consumers have been battling intermittent shortages of various food products. While the situation was expected to get better in 2022, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has only intensified the problem. U.S. President Joe Biden, U.N. food chief David Beasley, and Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue have warned of a global food shortage. Potatoes seem to be the latest item to join the list of food products that are in short supply.
FOOD & DRINKS
scitechdaily.com

Fecal Transplants Reverse Hallmarks of Aging in the Gut, Eyes, and Brain

In the quest for eternal youth, poo transplants may seem like an unlikely way to reverse the aging process. However, scientists at the Quadram Institute and the University of East Anglia have provided evidence, from research in mice, that transplanting fecal microbiota from young into old mice can reverse the hallmarks of aging in the gut, eyes, and brain.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

MRI finds lung abnormalities in non-hospitalized long COVID patients

A special type of MRI found lung abnormalities in patients who had previously had COVID-19, even those who had not been hospitalized with the illness, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. "In a collaboration between the University of Oxford and the University of Sheffield, we have...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Blood biomarker predicts complicated Crohn's disease years before diagnosis: Study

An international team led by a University of Toronto researcher has found that an antibody detectable in blood predicts severe Crohn's disease and is detectable up to seven years prior to disease diagnosis. Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory condition of the intestine, for which simple and effective biomarkers prior...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Antibody Detectable in Blood Predicts Complicated Crohn’s Disease

An international team led by a University of Toronto researcher has found that an antibody detectable in blood predicts severe Crohn’s disease and is detectable up to seven years prior to disease diagnosis. Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory condition of the intestine, for which simple and effective biomarkers...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Links connecting stress, depression and heart disease risk found in mouse model

Results from a new mouse model may aid in understanding how depression and prolonged and severe stress increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting is being held May 12-14, 2022, in Seattle and is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in new and emerging scientific research in arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, vascular biology, peripheral vascular disease, vascular surgery and functional genomics.
SEATTLE, WA
technologynetworks.com

Drug Shrinks Tumors in 80% of Patients With Lymphoma in Trial

In early research led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center, the oral medication zanubrutinib was found to help most patients with a slow-growing type of cancer known as marginal zone lymphoma. Cancers shrunk in 80% of the 20 patients on the clinical trial with marginal zone lymphoma,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Longitudinal analysis of anti-SARS-CoV-2 S-RBD IgG antibodies before and after the third dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine

Immunosurveillance by evaluating anti-spike protein receptor-binding domain (S-RBD) antibodies represents a useful tool to estimate the long immunity against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome CoronaVirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The aim of this study was to evaluate the kinetics of antibody response in vaccine recipients. We measured anti-S-RBD IgG levels by indirect chemiluminescence immunoassay on Maglumi 800 (SNIBE, California) in 1013 healthy individuals naÃ¯ve to SARS-CoV2 infection after two and three COVID-19 vaccine doses. We found that anti-S-RBD IgG levels are higher in females than males. Antibody levels gradually decrease to a steady state after four months since the peak, and the decay is independent of age, sex, vaccine doses, and baseline antibodies titer. The third dose induces a high anti-S-RBD IgG reactivity in individuals with previous high responses and triggers a moderate-high anti-S-RBD IgG reactivity. The assessment of anti-S-RBD IgG levels is essential for monitoring long-term antibody response. A third SARS-CoV-2 vaccine dose is associated with a significant immunological response. Thus, our results support the efficacy of the vaccine programs and the usefulness of the third dose.
SCIENCE

