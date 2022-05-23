ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How Can Luka’s Mavericks Close the Gap This Offseason?

By Kevin O'Connor
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2008, a 23-year-old LeBron James carried an extremely shallow Cavs team into the second round only to not get much help against the Celtics. He tallied 45 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals in Game 7, only to fall short. That series has been on my mind...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

2022 NBA Draft Preview

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks are together again and ready to offer up their thoughts on the 2022 NBA draft. First, Tjarks provides an update on how he’s doing (2:00) and what it’s been like watching the Mavericks’ playoff run (4:00). Next, they examine the history of no. 1 draft picks and share which players could fill that slot this year (6:00). Finally, they discuss the state of the Magic, Thunder, and Rockets and which players they think make the most sense for each (23:00).
DALLAS, TX
The Ringer

Admitting the Celtics Are Finals Contenders, Mavs Need Super Luka, and Drama in Brooklyn

After the Celtics beat the Heat to take a 3-2 series lead, Verno finally admits to KOC that the Celtics are Finals contenders (00:45). With the Celtics playing defense at an elite level and their role players stepping up, the guys doubt the Heat have enough to turn the series around. As long as the Mavs have Luka Doncic, they have a chance to extend their series against the Warriors, but the rest of the Mavs will need to play like they did in Game 4 (28:13). The guys give their thoughts on this year’s All-NBA teams before discussing the latest drama in Brooklyn with the Nets (41:51).
BOSTON, MA
The Ringer

The Warriors’ Patience During the Klay-less Years Paid Off

After the final buzzer sounded on the Warriors’ 120-110 win over the Mavericks, Klay Thompson kept looking up—to the Chase Center rafters, or to something beyond them—shouting out to no one in particular. “Just such a surreal feeling,” he said later. “It’s hard to put into words, really.” There was a lot to process: the pride in restoring a dynasty, as the Warriors earned their sixth trip to the NBA Finals in eight seasons; the gratification of contending again after two lost years, in which Thompson’s recovery from a torn ACL spilled into his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon; and, in all of that, how it felt to be Klay Thompson again. To be the kind of unflappable shooter who could put away the Mavs by hitting eight 3-pointers (en route to 32 points), only to note afterward that he should have drained 10.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Lebron James
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Rudy Gobert
The Ringer

Grant Williams Is Always in the Back of Bam Adebayo’s Mind

Even when he was 13, Grant Williams could suss out the right angle from a distance. Williams was a theater kid with a scientific mind, a musician, and a math whiz. He could have excelled in many vocations, but stubbornly insisted on using his intelligence to turn his chubby, 6-foot-5 physique into an advantage in basketball.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy