How Can Luka’s Mavericks Close the Gap This Offseason?

After the final buzzer sounded on the Warriors’ 120-110 win over the Mavericks, Klay Thompson kept looking up—to the Chase Center rafters, or to something beyond them—shouting out to no one in particular. “Just such a surreal feeling,” he said later. “It’s hard to put into words, really.” There was a lot to process: the pride in restoring a dynasty, as the Warriors earned their sixth trip to the NBA Finals in eight seasons; the gratification of contending again after two lost years, in which Thompson’s recovery from a torn ACL spilled into his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon; and, in all of that, how it felt to be Klay Thompson again. To be the kind of unflappable shooter who could put away the Mavs by hitting eight 3-pointers (en route to 32 points), only to note afterward that he should have drained 10.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO