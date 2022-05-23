ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan, MN

Flood Warning issued May 23 at 9:02AM CDT until further notice by NWS

willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

..The Flood Warning continues for the following...

www.willmarradio.com

willmarradio.com

Board of Animal Health extends ban on poultry exhibitions

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is extending the statewide ban on poultry events until Friday, July 1st. Animal health officials first enacted the ban in April and extended it once already to reduce the potential risks of spreading bird flu. The ban includes all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions, and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds are brought together and then disperse.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Fatal shooting investigated in St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Police in St. Cloud are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Officers say the victim was found Tuesday night with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken the hospital but did not survive. Investigators believe the suspect left in a vehicle just before they got to the scene. That car was later found abandoned. Detectives do not believe the shooting was a random incident and are asking the public for more information.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Bonding bill fails in St. Paul

(St. Paul MN-) Among the casualties of the Sunday night deadline at the Minnesota Legislature was a bonding bill. Local officials were seeking funds for a new water treatment plant in Willmar, an addition to Willmar Middle School for special needs students, improvements to the Glacial Lakes State Trailhead and more. Representative Dean Urdahl is the ranking Republican on the House Bonding Committee...he says they came close to an agreement on a nearly 1.6 billion dollar package, but negotiations broke down on one of the three parts of the bill. Urdahl says they were able to agree on funding for state agencies and on individual projects, but the main sticking point was cash funding for non-profits...
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Finstad wins GOP primary in U.S. House District 1

(New Ulm, MN) -- Brad Finstad of New Ulm is declaring victory in Tuesday’s special Republican primary election in Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Preliminary results show Finstad topped state Representative Jeremy Munson by just over one percent, or 394 votes. Finstad said in a statement that he’s honored the voters have given him an opportunity “to continue the fight for our shared values in Congress.” Munson congratulated Finstad and offered to support his campaign. He will face former Hormel executive and D-F-L nominee Jeff Ettinger in the August Ninth special election to finish the term of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
NEW ULM, MN
willmarradio.com

DFLers want special session for gun control measures

(St. Paul, MN) -- Some Minnesota D-F-L lawmakers are calling for immediate action on anti-gun-violence measures at the state and national levels, following the elementary school shootings in Texas. Representative Carlos Mariani from Saint Paul says it’s time to bring back two bills the Minnesota House passed and Senate rejected -- universal background checks and a “red flag” bill. Mariani and colleagues are calling on Minnesotans to elect senators and representatives who support what they call “common sense” gun safety laws. Rob Doar with the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus says the Texas shooter passed a background check and the two sides should work on areas they agree on.
SAINT PAUL, MN

