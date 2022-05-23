Racine Murder Suspect Arrested In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is seriously wounded following a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 2:30 p.m., two men, 38 and 41, were near an entrance in the 5400 block of West Madison Street when they were struck by gunfire by an unknown offender. The 38-year-old victim was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. The 41-year-old victim was struck in the back and abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.A person of interest has been transported for questioning, according to police. Area detectives are investigating.

