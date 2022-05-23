ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine Murder Suspect Arrested In Chicago

By Kelly Meyer
wxerfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHBL) – The suspect in a Racine woman’s murder is in jail in Chicago. Police in Chicago say they...

wxerfm.com

fox32chicago.com

Gunman crashes stolen car, opens fire in Englewood

CHICAGO - A gunman who tried to steal a delivery driver's car crashed the vehicle and started shooting Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. A 25-year-old man who was making a food delivery left his car running around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in Woodlawn stabbing

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in the stabbing of another teenager last March in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The teen was accused of stabbing and seriously wounding an 18-year-old man on March 30 in the 6400 block of South Maryland Avenue, police said. He was arrested Wednesday and charged...
WOODLAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Gresham murder, robbery

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in a fatal shooting and robbery over the weekend in Gresham. Jamari Robinson, 28, was accused of gunning down 21-year-old Rashaun Johnson early Sunday near an apartment complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street, police said. Johnson was found with...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

17-year-old girl shot in vehicle in Albany Park

<strong>CHICAGO (CBS)</strong> -- A 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Albany Park Thursday afternoon.At 4:48 p.m., the girl was in a vehicle in the 4600 block of North Francisco Avenue -- about a block from the Francisco Avenue Brown Line stop -- when she was struck by gunfire, police said.She suffered a graze wound to the neck and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Homan Square shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument Friday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood. Two groups of people were arguing around 5:06 a.m. when someone started shooting in the 3500 block of West Polk Street, police said. A 25-year-old man was struck several times by the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 29, critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot near an alley in West Garfield Park Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of South Pulaski. At about 1:04 p.m., the victim was near an alley when he was struck in the leg, abdomen and chest...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen fired at least 40 rounds on the Near North Side — and much of it was caught on video

At least three gunmen fired dozens of shots Thursday evening on the Near North Side, leaving nearby residents rattled, but no one injured. Much of it was caught on video. Chicago police officers who were on patrol radioed shots fired at 7:04 p.m., initially estimating 15 to 20 shots fired, then 30 to 35 shots, then 40 to 45 shots as the gunfire continued during their transmission.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday across Chicago

CHICAGO - Nine people were wounded, one fatally, in shootings across Chicago Wednesday. A man was killed and another seriously hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Austin on the West Side. About 2:30 p.m., the two men were in the 5400 block of West Madison Street when someone...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
starvedrock.media

Alleged traffickers arrested by TRI-DENT; moving drugs on the train

Illegal drugs are getting to Starved Rock Country by car...and lately, on the train. On Tuesday, TRIDENT agents were investigating alleged drug dealers carrying illegal narcotics aboard a Chicago to Princeton passenger train. Later that afternoon, agents began following 39-year old Paul Hayden on foot in Princeton. They intercepted him...
PRINCETON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 14, reported missing Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Paradise Brand was last seen on May 14 near California Avenue and Division Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is 4-foot-11, 101 pounds...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another seriously wounded after shooting in South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is seriously wounded following a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 2:30 p.m., two men, 38 and 41, were near an entrance in the 5400 block of West Madison Street when they were struck by gunfire by an unknown offender. The 38-year-old victim was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. The 41-year-old victim was struck in the back and abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.A person of interest has been transported for questioning, according to police. Area detectives are investigating. 
AUSTIN, TX
fox32chicago.com

Man shot after handing over belongings during Roseland robbery

CHICAGO - A man was shot after he was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Roseland neighborhood. The 25-year-old was walking outside around 9:50 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street when two people approached him and demanded his belongings at gunpoint, police said. He complied and...
CHICAGO, IL

